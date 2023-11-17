The government of Alberto Fernández, which supports the candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, decided to reinforce control over the activities of exchange offices in Argentina, on the eve of the presidential elections, in an attempt to contain the rise of the dollar in the country, an act similar to what was seen before the first electoral round, in October.

As a result, the well-known blue dollar has been priceless since this Thursday (16), according to the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

Operations were “slowed down” after the government reinforced controls on exchange offices and “dialogued” with large operators so that no transactions were made in the period leading up to the elections, contested by the libertarian Javier Milei and the Peronist Sergio Massa, who makes up the current administration of Casa Rosada.

Faced with the uncertainty of the electoral polls, some exchange houses doubled the day’s shares, buying dollars at 960 Argentine pesos (around R$13), with no official price at the point of sale.

In stores further away from the center of Buenos Aires, shopping was interrupted, with few offers of banknotes valued at 1,050 pesos (R$14.50). Few customers agreed to pay the amount.

On Wednesday (15), the government increased the official dollar by 0.8%. The following day, the market moved just 0.1%, dropping the value to 345.5 pesos (R$4.70). For this Friday (17), no major changes in operations are expected.

“Today the market moved with ups and downs. At the opening, there were some small operations, but around 11 am, the big houses stopped working and everything stopped. And they have already warned us that there will be no operations tomorrow”, said a trader from Buenos Aires to Clarín this Thursday (16).

The same situation was observed in the period leading up to the October elections, when Fernández’s government added dozens of employees from the Federal Revenue, Customs and police, to contain the blue dollar operations in exchange offices.

At the time, market actions began to operate timidly again only on the following Friday, when the dollar was sold at 1,200 pesos (R$ 16.50).

Argentina’s second electoral round is scheduled to take place next Sunday (19).