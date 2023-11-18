Argentina | In these elections, nothing is sacred: Taxes away, refrigerators for the people, the Pope as a potaluhka

Sergio Massa rode first in the opening round after abolishing income tax. Javier Milei is running the all-time cost record.

Each they can be a dangerous choice.

In the deciding round of Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday, the ruling Peronist movement will face each other Sergio Massa51, and a radical economic libertarian Javier Milei53.

Both continuing along the old lines and blowing up everything we’re used to seem like big risks, but the candidates for the middle ground have already been played out.

“For many, this is an impossible choice. The most decisive voters now are this huge group that hates both options,” director of the Argentina program of the Wilson Center think tank Benjamin Gedan said news agency AFP.

Populist the Peronists, whose name refers to the former president to Juan Perónhave ruled Argentina with a population of 46 million most of the last decades and repeatedly drove their country into insolvency.

Even now, the Peronist candidate Massa has become a favorite by fishing for votes with means that the state should not be able to afford. As the sitting finance minister, he abolished income tax for almost all citizens during the presidential election.

It worked: Mass rose first in the opening round, even though the inflation rate of the Argentine peso has risen to 143 percent per year precisely on his watch. Due to the rapid depreciation of money, Argentines tend to either spend all their income immediately or exchange it for US dollars.

A poster on the wall of a house in Buenos Aires depicted Sergio Massa on horseback. See also Microsoft 365: Thunderstorms in the data clouds

Miley is, according to his own definition, an “anarcho-capitalist”. He would like to completely abandon Argentina’s own currency, abolish the central bank and push through an all-time austerity program that would cut 15 percent of the state’s annual budget.

Milei opposes abortion and calls climate change a hoax of the left. He became known as a raunchy TV commentator with his trademark mop of hair and leather jacket. As a Member of Parliament, he has raffled off his monthly salary among those willing.

Milei has said that she only trusts her sister and her dogs. Of course he is is discussing with his dogs – also one dead – through a kind of animal interpreter medium.

Javier Milei greeted his supporters at a campaign rally in the La Matanza district of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

The Treasury minister Massa has tried to portray himself as the voice of reason – the only candidate who can cross the deep dividing lines of the people and the parties and build a broad governing coalition.

Massa represents a more moderate group from the Peronist movement, which has fallen out with the former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner because of scandals.

Also the outgoing president, a Peronist Alberto Fernandez is so unpopular that he didn’t even pursue a sequel.

Mass the victory in the opening round of the election was still a big surprise. In the mandatory primaries for voters in August, he had fallen behind Mile by almost nine percentage points and also received clearly fewer votes than the center-right with its two candidates.

The number one candidate of the conservative grouping by Patricia Bullrich according to all common sense, the support was supposed to drop Massa to third place in the first round of the actual elections in October. However, Massa got 36.8 percent of the votes, Milei 30 percent and Bullrich 23.8 percent.

The second round is shaping up to be unpredictable and potentially extremely tight.

Psychologist Fatima González, 31, told Reuters news agency that both candidates are scary. He did not vote for Massa or Milei in the opening round.

“People want to know which one is the lesser evil”, guessed González, whose acquaintances mostly leaned towards Miles.

“Many would rather take a risk than continue with the old model.”

From the game the fallen Bullrich stood in support of Milei. The conservative power figure, the former president, has also done the same Mauricio Macri. They are still unlikely to convince nearly all of their supporters.

Conservative voters are irritated by Milei’s unpredictability and rudeness. He has even barked at the Pope, an Argentinian Francisa “dirty leftist”, a “shameful communist” and even a “bastard”.

Vet Diana Del Rio62, told AFP he would vote absent.

“One seems arrogant, and the other… We have been watching his actions for many years.”

Mass the amazing rise from the back ground to the top spot is explained by the Peronist party’s national apparatus, whose taxes are unmatched by others.

The British newspaper The Economist was taken over a text messagewhere a local operative of the Peronist party claimed that his bosses had hired 7,000 taxis to take people to the polls.

Just before the October election day, appeared at public transport stations signsin which it was claimed that Massa would keep the price of a one-way ticket at 56 pesos, or about 0.15 euro cents, while a win by Milei or Bullrich would raise the price to 1,100 pesos, or about 2.90 euros.

The city of Lomas de Zamora in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, on the other hand, was distributed to voters refrigerators and mattresses apparently as an appeasement. A local Peronist politician had been forced to resign after social media photos and an intimate video of an amuse-bouche in Spain had spawned a scandal.

In September, the local head of the Peronist party withdrew cash 48 with a bank card, which belonged to the employees of the Provincial Parliament of Buenos Aires. It has been suspected that the money was used to buy votes in elections.

Game it’s also ugly in Milei’s camp. In the 40-year history of Argentina’s democracy, election fraud has never been drummed up like this before.

Miley is questioned the results of the opening round, without evidence of course. Spanish newspaper El País did not find a single supporter during his campaign tour in Buenos Aires at the beginning of November who did not believe in election fraud.

Milei has clearly copied his rhetoric from Brazil From Jair Bolsonaro and the United States From Donald Trump.

It forces us to ask whether Argentina will also drift into violent unrest after the elections.