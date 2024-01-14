There is less and less time until the start of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournamentwhich will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The 14th edition of this competition will begin on January 20 2024, in the stadium Brígido Iriarte of Caracas, with the opening match between Ecuador and Colombia, members of Group A, which also has the local Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.
The Argentine team, meanwhile, will have its debut on Sunday the 21st of the same month at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguayat the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium.
On January 24th it will clash vs. Peru and, after being free on the third date, those led by Javier Mascherano will face each other with Chili on the 30th and, finally, with Uruguay on February 2.
Created in 1960, it had stopped being disputed in 2004 being replaced by the South American Under 20 Soccer Championship.
However, CONMEBOL decided to return the Pre-Olympic for 2020, where the Argentine National Team won in Colombia. We review the background.
Peru 1960: champion
Peru 1964: champion
Colombia 1968: did not participate
Colombia 1972: third place
Brazil 1976: third place
Colombia 1980: champion
Ecuador 1984: did not participate
Bolivia 1988: runner-up
Paraguay 1992: first phase
Argentina 1996: runner-up
Brazil 2000: third place
Chile 2004: champion
Colombia 2020: champion
|
TOTAL EDITIONS
|
ARG HOLDINGS
|
CHAMPIONSHIPS WON
|
13
|
eleven
|
5
Brazil is the country with the most gold medals in this competition, with 7, surpassing the 5 in Argentina; Paraguay is the only one apart from these two countries that also achieved gold. Colombia, meanwhile, is the team that won the most money, totaling 4.
Those summoned by coach Javier Mascherano are the following. It should be noted that he had to do without “Pepo” de la Vega due to injury, and it was reported that Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri will replace him.
Archers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
