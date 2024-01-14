The Argentine team, meanwhile, will have its debut on Sunday the 21st of the same month at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguayat the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium.

On January 24th it will clash vs. Peru and, after being free on the third date, those led by Javier Mascherano will face each other with Chili on the 30th and, finally, with Uruguay on February 2.

Comparing the 2020 Pre-Olympic list with this year's, which one is better for you? pic.twitter.com/EhORs47tut — Football Manager ARG ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FM_Argentina) January 12, 2024

However, CONMEBOL decided to return the Pre-Olympic for 2020, where the Argentine National Team won in Colombia. We review the background.

👊🇦🇷 The Argentine U-23 National Team continues its preparation towards the Pre-Olympic. pic.twitter.com/VIoaqmVCbx — dataref (@dataref_ar) January 10, 2024

Peru 1964: champion

Colombia 1968: did not participate

Colombia 1972: third place

Brazil 1976: third place

Colombia 1980: champion

Ecuador 1984: did not participate

Bolivia 1988: runner-up

Paraguay 1992: first phase

Argentina 1996: runner-up

Brazil 2000: third place

Chile 2004: champion

Colombia 2020: champion