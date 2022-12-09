At the Lusail Stadium, the Netherlands and Argentina played the second quarterfinal match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in which the Albiceleste team defeated 4-2 on penalties after having equalized 2-2 in 120 minutes. Thus, the team led by Lionel Messi will face off next Tuesday on the same stage as today against Croatia, which beat Brazil on penalties in the biggest surprise of this World Cup.
Lionel Scaloni’s team played a very intelligent game from the tactical point of view, taking advantage of the Dutch’s strengths and creating danger in the rival box every time they approached with the ball under control. Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi (from a penalty) scored the Argentine goals that, with the 2-0 draw, went into their own field and the Dutch sought and found both goals through the giant Wout Weghorst, the second with time expired after 10 minutes of addition. In extra time, the Argentine team tried, especially in the second stage, but had no luck and Dibu Martínez excelled on penalties, just like in the Copa América in Brazil.
Next, we go with the scores and analysis of the Argentine players:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 8 – He couldn’t get either of the two goals, especially the first, but he excelled on penalties with two spectacular saves.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 8 – Very solid and recovered the level that put him in the elite of European football.
Libero: Nicolás Otamendi – 8 – A beast like in the entire World Cup. Safe with the game with the feet.
Left center: Lisandro Martínez – 7 – They anticipated it in the first Dutch goal but then he showed character and the game did not weigh on him.
Right midfielder: Nahuel Molina – 9 – Great game from the Argentine winger who was able to attack comfortably today. He scored the first goal of the Argentine team.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 7 – He was confident in the central position but then improved with the entry of Paredes.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 7 – His muscular discomfort was not noticeable and he gave everything in the 65 minutes he played.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – He filled the spaces and whenever he could he connected with Messi in a good way.
Left midfielder: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great match for the winger who emerged from Racing and will miss the semifinal match.
Enganche: Lionel Messi – 8 – He scored the team’s second goal from a penalty and every time he had the ball at his feet he left rivals on the road.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 7 – He put pressure on every outing for the Dutch team but had no opportunities in attack.
Substitute: Leandro Paredes (for Rodrigo de Paul) – 6 – Good income for the Juventus midfielder. Excellently kicked his penalty.
Substitute: Nicolás Tagliafico (for Marcos Acuña) – 6 – He did not have his best performance but he did not suffer much either.
Substitute: Germán Pezzela (for Cristian Romero) – 4 – He did not enter in the best way and committed a childish foul that allowed the Netherlands to tie the game.
Substitute: Lautaro Martínez (for Julián Álvarez) – 7 – His best match in this tournament. I calmly kick the penalty of the classification. A confidence injection for the Inter striker.
Substitute: Gonzalo Montiel (for Nahuel Molina) – 6 – A solid match for the winger who showed special mettle in finishing. You will not be able to play the semifinals due to the accumulation of cards.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni – 6 – Very good tactically in the first half but he hurried with the changes in the second half.
