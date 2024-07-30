🌟🇦🇷 ARGENTINA’s U-23 team finished 2nd in the group and QUALIFIED for the QUARTER-FINALS of the OLYMPIC GAMES.

🇫🇷 Everything indicates that the NEXT RIVAL will be FRANCE.

LET’S GO, DAMMIT. 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/AFx61x4PC0

— Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) July 30, 2024