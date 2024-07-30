The Argentine national team beat Ukraine 2-0, with goals from Thiago Almada and “El Diablito” Claudio Echeverri, and qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympic Games, but in second place and not first, because Morocco finished with the same difference as the “Albiceleste”, but by beating them in the direct confrontation they surpassed them.
Now, Javier Mascherano’s team must wait until Group A is finalised to find out who they will face, but we can already get some clues. Why?
Following Morocco’s 3-0 victory over Iraq, Javier Mascherano’s team finished second in head-to-head matches (the Moroccans won the first match in that memorable clash). and will face the team that finishes first in Group A, which is currently France, the host.
France faces New Zealand from 14:00 ARG and A draw is enough to secure first place and face Argentina.
The French are leading with six points, followed by the United States and New Zealand with six, but with a worse goal difference. All roads lead to France as the rival.
Argentina’s match will be this Friday, August 2 at 10:00 (Argentine time) in the city of Bordeaux with broadcast by Tyc Sports and Public TV. Will the French be the rivals?

