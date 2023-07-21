The 2023 Women’s World Cup has already begun and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the most important sporting events of the year: in Argentina, fans are also waiting for “Albiceleste” to debut at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
It will be the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup and the Argentine team will compete for the fourth time in its history. The fact is that in none of the previous ones he was able to win a game. From the hand of Germán Portanova as DT and Estefanía Banini on the field of play, the Argentine team wants to surprise locals and strangers. We go over all your way.
History of the team in the World Cups
The three performances of the Women’s National Team prior to qualifying for the 2023 World Cup were in the United States 2003, China 2007 and France 2019. In none of them could it exceed the first round.
|
WORLD
|
RESULT
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
G/E/P
|
1991
|
did not compete
|
–
|
–
|
nineteen ninety five
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
1999
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2003
|
First round
|
3
|
0-0-3
|
2007
|
First round
|
3
|
0-0-3
|
2011
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2015
|
did not classify
|
–
|
–
|
2019
|
First round
|
3
|
0-2-1
More news about the World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
Argentina in the 2003 World Cup
In their first participation, in the United States 2003, the team lost against Japan 0-6. They also lost, against Canada 0-3, and closed with 1-6 against the later champions Germany.
Argentina scored its first goal in the history of the FIFA World Cups through Yanina Gaitán, in that last game, at 71 minutes.
Argentina in the 2007 World Cup
In the World Cup played in China, the Argentines once again faced a group of powers: they again faced Germany, champion, and fell 0-11 in the first group game. They also lost against Japan (0-1) and England (1-6) and returned home.
Argentina in the 2019 World Cup
After 12 years of absence, Argentina returned to the World Cups to play France 2019, where they made history by scoring their first points in this tournament: they drew 0-0 against Japan. Later, they lost 0-1 against England and in the third game they achieved a heroic draw against Scotland 3-3, after losing 0-3). The Argentine goals? Milagros Menéndez, Florencia Bonsegundo and goalkeeper Lee Alexander against. He did not advance to the second round, but he was close.
Players called up for the 2023 World Cup
Coach German Portanova summoned 23 footballers: 14 of them were in France 2019 and will repeat in this year’s contest: Vanina Correa, Adriana Sachs, Eliana Stábile, Julieta Cruz, Vanesa Santana, Aldana Cometti, Dalila Ippolito, Daiana Falfán, Miriam Mayorga, Florencia Bonsegundo, Lorena Benítez, Gabriela Chávez, Estefanía Banini and Mariana Larroquette.
archers
Defenders
midfielders
front
The figures of Argentina in the 2023 Women’s World Cup
VANINE BELT: The goalkeeper, who also defends the Rosario Central goal, will be the captain in Australia-New Zealand 2023 and will play its FOURTH World Cup, ALL of which Argentina has played.
STEPHANIA BANINI: Who militates in Atletico Madrid of Spain He is the great figure and the greatest hope of the national team. He already stated that this will be his last World Cup.
LORENA BENITEZ: the young hope. She is 24 years old and according to Banini she is the player with the most technique on the squad. She worked at dawn in the Central Market delivering fruit and vegetables. She will fulfill her dream.
YAMILA RODRIGUEZ: the goal card. “I’ve been waiting for this moment since I took my first bus from Posadas to Buenos Aires to come and play soccer professionally,” she said. A fan of CR7 and Maradona.
MARIANA LARROQUETTE: Soccer globetrotter. He played in Argentina, Chile, the United States, Norway, Portugal and now in Mexico. He will play his second World Cup. He comes from throwing walls with Messi.
Fixture of Argentina in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and on the way to the final
After the debut against the “Tanos”, the team led by Germán Portanova will face South Africa, and then close their participation in the group stage against Sweden. It should be remembered that the first two placed in each group will qualify for the round of 16 of the contest.
If it qualifies, it will be measured against the first or second place in Group E, made up of the USA, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
ARGENTINA-ITALY
|
7/24/2023
|
03.00 (ARG)
|
Eden Park, Auckland
|
ARGENTINA-SOUTH AFRICA
|
27/72023
|
21.00 (ARG)
|
Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
|
ARGENTINA-SWEDEN
|
8/2/2023
|
04.00 (ARG)
|
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Prediction of Argentina in the Women’s World Cup 2023
The team led by Germán Portanova will not be able to get past the first round, although they will once again draw. It will be a new learning experience for the national team, which is known to be inferior due to infrastructure and youth work compared to the rest of its rivals.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Argentina #Womens #World #Cup #players #matches #road #final
Leave a Reply