In this way, the team led by Germán Portanova qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 🇦🇺🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/VdHfUMaPWI

The women’s soccer team defeated Paraguay 3-1 for third and fourth place in the Copa América and finished in 3rd place 🏆

Argentina scored its first goal in the history of the FIFA World Cups through Yanina Gaitán, in that last game, at 71 minutes.

#Women’s Selection Germán Portanova arranges the last chips for the @fifawwc . We play together? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/m8UXMv6ttU

🇦🇷 5⃣ days after the debut of the Argentine women’s team in the 2023 World Cup, the 5⃣ great FIGURES that the squad has that wants to seek its FIRST win in a World Cup. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bkScfM683S

STEPHANIA BANINI: Who militates in Atletico Madrid of Spain He is the great figure and the greatest hope of the national team. He already stated that this will be his last World Cup.

LORENA BENITEZ: the young hope. She is 24 years old and according to Banini she is the player with the most technique on the squad. She worked at dawn in the Central Market delivering fruit and vegetables. She will fulfill her dream.

YAMILA RODRIGUEZ: the goal card. “I’ve been waiting for this moment since I took my first bus from Posadas to Buenos Aires to come and play soccer professionally,” she said. A fan of CR7 and Maradona.

MARIANA LARROQUETTE: Soccer globetrotter. He played in Argentina, Chile, the United States, Norway, Portugal and now in Mexico. He will play his second World Cup. He comes from throwing walls with Messi.