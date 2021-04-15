Argentina imposes new restrictions to contain a second wave of Corona

The Argentine government imposed new measures and restrictions as part of a new lockdown in large parts of the country, amid a second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Alberto Fernandez announced Wednesday that, starting tomorrow, Friday, it will be imposed

Curfew in the greater Buenos Aires region between eight o’clock in the evening

And six in the morning local time.

The only exceptions to this are workers in basic sectors. All social, sports, cultural and religious events held in closed places will be banned, and schools and kindergartens will be closed until the end of April.

Around 14.8 million people live in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, which equates to this

About 37% of the total population of Argentina.

And the number of new infections with the Corona virus in Argentina has reached new levels. More than 27,000 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, the highest level since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.