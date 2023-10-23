The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaa center-left Peronist, and the libertarian economist Javier Milei They will face each other in a second round for the presidency of Argentina on November 19, according to the results released this Sunday.

(We recommend: Sergio Massa, the ruling party candidate who goes to the second round in Argentina)

Massa, a 51-year-old lawyer and candidate for the Union for the Homeland coalition, obtained 36.35 percent of the votes compared to Milei, of Libertad Avanza, with 30.16 percent, according to the count of 91.84 percent. percent of the tables, revealed at the time of going to press.

(You can read: Javier Milei, the anti-system candidate who goes to the second round in Argentina)

Behind were the candidate for Together for Change, the conservative Patricia Bullrich, who obtained 23.83 percent support; the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, with 6.97 percent, and the leftist candidate Myriam Bregman, with 2.67 percent.

On this Sunday night, around the Unión por la Patria campaign command, trumpets and drums could be heard. About two thousand supporters, including militants, unionists and members of social organizations, gathered outside and shouted “Massa president!”

(For context: Argentina elects president in search of a remedy for its worst economic crisis in years)

Patricia Bullrich this Sunday.

Massa, the main figure in the Argentine Government today headed by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, opted for remain in the position of minister with the idea that “the campaign is the management”.

According to analysts, his victory was the big surprise of the day, reversing the polls, comfortably winning the first round of the presidential elections and becoming the virtual leader of Peronism, unseating Cristina Kirchner from this position.

(Also read: The New York Times compares Javier Milei to former US President Donald Trump)

Often labeled as a “careerist” and harshly criticized for his political flexibility, Massa is an old acquaintance of the Argentine political front line for more than two decades, when he became part of the brief Peronist government of Eduardo Duhalde, after the social outbreak. of the year 2001.

This year’s elections were also marked by the emergence of Milei, who was the big favorite in the polls after shaking up the political board of this country immersed in an economic crisis that seems endless, with inflation of almost 140 percent.

“We are prepared to create the best government in history”Milei declared when voting this Sunday, the day he also turned 53 years old.

(This is how we tell you about the first round: Elections in Argentina: Massa surprises and goes to the second round with Milei)

For political analyst and consultant Raúl Timerman, Milei ended up scaring a sector of the electorate with his extremist proposals and failed to increase his vote compared to the August primaries, when he obtained first place with 30 percent.

Milei proposes dollarizing the economy, “dynamiting” the Central Bank, drastically reducing public spending, eliminating the Ministry of Women and repealing the abortion law, among other proposals.

“The chainsaw (which he displayed as a symbol of the cuts he plans to apply), which at first seemed funny, became a frightening element,” explained Timerman.

(You can read: ‘We have the opportunity to have a homeland again’: Milei at the end of the campaign in Argentina)

See also Petro starts the first leftist government in Colombia with the promise of a dignified life The chainsaw (which he displayed as a symbol of the cuts he plans to apply), which at first seemed funny, became a frightening element.

On the other hand, adds the expert, Massa “was perceived as the most capable of presiding over the country in a situation of chaos like the one it is experiencing.”

Adding to this analysis is Marina Pera, Control Risks analyst for Argentina, who explains that “the elimination of the income tax, bonuses for the unemployed, among other measures that (Massa) promoted as Minister of Economy in recent weeks possibly had an effect on certain voters, especially the lower classes.”

(Also read: ‘Argenchina’: why did Argentina become China’s ‘favorite’ in America?)

Third economy in Latin America, Argentine society has historically been proud of its extensive middle class, but in the last decade the trend changed and poverty rose to reach 40 percent of the population.

With an economy stagnant for more than ten years, Argentina went into debt in 2018 with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 44 billion dollars, a commitment that requires a significant reduction in the fiscal deficit.l.

Bullrich, who came in third place this Sunday, acknowledged his defeat in the elections last night, but did not reveal who he will support for the second round. “Our values ​​are not adrift, they are not sold or bought, we are not going to negotiate them,” he declared in his first speech after the defeat.

For Marina Pera, in any case, Milei would have chances to increase her voting ceiling with Bullrich voters.

(You can read: Chronicle of life in an Argentina that resigns itself to living an eternal crisis)

“Milei is not yet at its ceiling and will continue to grow. However, she is not going to be easy at all. Argentina has taught us that it always gives surprises. Milei, meanwhile, will have to tone down the most controversial issues. For example, the criticism she made about Pope Francis did not benefit him,” commented the analyst.

Argentines living abroad have already attended the polls.

Low involvement

Participation in the Argentine elections closed this Sunday at 77.67 percent, making it the second worst since the return to democracy, after the dictatorship (1976-1983), according to official sources.

The general elections with the lowest participation continue to be those of 2007, when 76.20 percent of citizens went to the polls in an election that represented the first term of the Peronist Cristina Kirchner.

(Read also: Why does the libertarian Javier Milei attract the vote of the youngest in Argentina?)

Some 35.4 million Argentines were summoned this Sunday to elect president and vice president, and also renew 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 in the Senate, and appoint 43 Argentine representatives to the Mercosur Parliament. Positions were also elected from the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Ríos and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME

*With information from AFP and EFE