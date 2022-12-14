Not just Messi against Van Gaal and Dumfries against Otamendi. There was an on-pitch confrontation during the tumultuous World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands that the TVs didn’t document. The one between the stewards and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian youtuber who lives in the United States and earns millions of dollars thanks to his adult content channel with more than ten million fans. Zdorovetskiy, even if immediately tackled by the security men, managed to take off his shirt: on his chest he had written “Vitaly The Goat”, an acronym for “Greatest of all time”. Zdorovetskiy was the protagonist of a pitch invasion already during the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil, and then last year, during the Super Bowl of American football. His “feat”, deliberately ignored by the TV cameras, was however filmed by the smartphones of the spectators at the stadium.



1 o’clock