Argentina holds this Sunday (13) the primaries of its general elections. The process is known as PASO, short for mandatory simultaneous open primaries.

The name explains why it is an open process (the entire electorate participates and not just those affiliated to political parties), simultaneous (since all groups define their candidacies at the same time) and mandatory (because all citizens who are able to exercise that right).

Candidates elected at PASO will be able to stand in the general elections on October 22, when candidates to occupy the Argentine presidency during the 2023-2027 period will compete.

With the libertarian Javier Milei already defined as the presidential candidate of the Liberdade Avança coalition, the big definitions this Sunday will be about who will be the candidates for the Casa Rosada of Peronism – the vacancy is disputed by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and by the activist Juan Grabois – and the opposition coalition Together for Change – are in the running for the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Larreta, and former Minister of Public Security Patricia Bullrich.

Peronism, under President Alberto Fernández (who did not want to run for re-election), is experiencing moments of tension because its electoral chances are diminishing with the economic crisis and also because the elections in the provinces of Argentina, which have been held since April, are showing exhaustion. of this leftist political group.

In late July, Together for Change ended 20 years of Peronist rule in Chubut by winning elections in the Patagonian province. Earlier, voters in San Luis and San Juan had decreed the end of the local hegemonies of the political group currently in the federal government, which had lasted, respectively, 40 and 20 years.

With these changes, a new victory in Jujuy, where it already governed, and in power in Corrientes (which will only have an election in 2025), Together for Change could manage to govern more than ten provinces by the end of the year, since the federal capital and seven provinces will still hold elections in 2023.

Since redemocratization in 1983, no political group other than Peronism (which has so far won five provincial elections this year) has governed more than ten provinces simultaneously in Argentina.

“Another fact that has not occurred since 1983 until the present is that Peronism has had two consecutive elections obtaining less than 35% of the votes”, pointed out political analyst Luciano Romero, in an interview with the newspaper La Gaceta, indicating that Peronist defeats in historic strongholds indicate the continuity of a process of decay of the leftist group signaled in the mid-term elections.

In the 2021 legislative elections, Peronism had 34.56% of the votes, against 42.75% for Together for Change.

In addition to ensuring governance, the dominance of many provinces is also an indication of the north in federal politics. The Argentine economic crisis, with a horizon of recession, low level of monetary reserves, fiscal deficit and uncontrolled inflation, indicates difficulties for Peronism in both provincial and federal elections, regardless of who will be the winner in the internal dispute, Massa or Grabois.

“If we consider the last 20 years in Argentina, Peronism ruled 80% of the time. And the truth is that Argentina in the last 20 years has been presenting, mainly in the last ten, a process of stagnation, deterioration, lack of perception of the correct direction of the government, and this can probably be attributed in great part to the responsibility of the Peronist government ”, added Romero. (With EFE Agency)