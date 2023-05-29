There are only five months left for Alberto Fernández’s term of office (Frente de Todos) to expire. The numbers show a galloping inflation of 108.8% in annual terms, taking the country to alarming levels of poverty, with 40% of the population below the poverty line. Four Argentine economists opine on the origin of the problem and the need to redesign economic policy, regardless of the winner of the next elections.

On October 22, Argentines will go to the polls to choose their president. a feeling of deja vu involves voters: “inflation” is the mantra that has been heard in the country for more than seven decades; “hyperinflation” is the ghost of an approaching past.

The latest data from INDEC (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) indicate that inflation in the country could reach 130% per year, while other studies show that 62% of the poorest children are at food risk. Argentines will vote once again in a country immersed in a deep economic crisis. The myth of the eternal return to the polls in the hope that this will change once and for all.

“Cambiemos” was the name of the opposition coalition led by Mauricio Macri, who came to the presidency in 2015 promising to carry out the necessary structural reforms to get the country out of this chronic stagnation. The failure of that government and the return of Kirchnerism with policies that deepen the roots of the crisis, aggravated by the government of Alberto Fernández, raise the question: what happened? So that this doesn’t happen again…

a gigantic state

What is happening in Argentina so that the country that, a century ago, offered the best prospects for development, due to its capacity to generate food and energy, reaches alarming levels of poverty today?

“The mother of all problems in Argentina is the creation of a gigantic State that no economy is capable of sustaining”, explains Aldo Abram, economist and director of Libertad y Progreso, a public policy research center that, for 12 years, promotes in Argentina the values ​​and principles of a Federal Representative Republic.

The origin of this autarkic State model goes back to the years following the Second World War. “While the developed countries were dismantling their protectionist barriers and benefiting from a phenomenal recovery in international trade, Argentina — already governed by Peronism — deepened its protected industrial development and focused on the internal market, discouraging any export initiative”, explains Martín Lagos, former vice-president of the Argentine Central Bank.

The protectionist policy initiated by Peronism caused a general stagnation of the economy.

Seven decades have passed with different types of governments, but economic policy has seen little change in relation to the model introduced by Peronism in 1946. “The results are plain to see: galloping, uncontrolled inflation and a general stagnation that sent the country comparison not only with the most developed economies, but also with our neighbors, levels of poverty that cause sadness and, even sadder, thousands of young people who emigrate or dream of leaving the country”, concludes Lagos.

world champions

The statist model is not the problem, there are countries that also choose this path and succeed: that is how Roberto Vassolo, economics professor at the IAE Business School, thinks. “Our problem is the way we decided to finance this strong state presence, exerting total tax pressure on the profitability of companies”, he clarifies. According to him, this pressure is so great that it invalidates the National Constitution, because in practice private property does not exist in Argentina: with “a redistributionist system, based on unions, and a State that decides, it is structurally prevented from having a strong business sector “, he explains.

In his diagnosis, Vassolo ironizes about the last soccer World Cup that Argentina won and mentions three other World Cups that Argentines have won: “We are world champions in collecting taxes from companies, in inflation and in labor regulations”.

“We have a labor legislation that is a constant discouragement”

Aldo Abram agrees, stating that, along with tax reform — according to the World Bank, Argentina occupies the 21st position among 191 countries in the world that most tax their companies — one of the most important battles that the next government must face is labor reform : “We have labor legislation that is a constant disincentive. More than 50% of Argentines who want to work are unemployed, informally or on unemployment insurance disguised as public employment. In addition, there are more than 67,000 regulations that stifle the private sector “, he explains.

There is consensus that Argentina needs to redesign itself to break the inertia of a stagnant economy. The system that burdens companies with taxes generates an informal market that grows year after year. This creates new jobs and gives a small relief to the formal economy that is so punished, but with its own limitation: as it does not have official revenues, it does not have access to credit or to the banking system. Paradoxes of a model that prides itself on its protection of companies and the generation of genuine employment.

The Divide Excuse

“Division” is another mantra ringing in the ears of Argentines preparing to vote in October. It is the expression popularized by the media to refer to a division that has a long history: Peronists and anti-Peronists.

The years, the crises and the conflicts have loaded “the division” with content to the point of seeming that it is uniting Argentines in the same desire: to end the division and solve the structural problems that are breaking the country.

“The divide” suits those unwilling to suffer the political cost of facing the deep reform Argentina needs. According to Vassolo, here lies the key to understanding the failure of Mauricio Macri’s government: “His mistake was impatience, lack of resistance to the demands of change and falling into polarization with former president Cristina Kirchner. functional, but not to the markets”.

For his part, Martín Lagos points out that the Cambiemos government quickly dealt with urgent issues, such as the unification and liberalization of the foreign exchange market, the resolution of conflicts remaining from the 2002 default, the readjustment of energy and electricity prices. At the same time, he considers that, in other areas, such as the reduction of public expenditures, the fiscal deficit and the reduction of customs protectionism, it followed a very gradual path. “In 2018, Argentina had once again run out of foreign credit and, despite the help received from the International Monetary Fund, the improvised adjustments that Macri was forced to make led, in 2019, to the government of Alberto Fernández”.

Gradualism or shock

As of December 10, when the new government takes over, a new opportunity opens up for Argentina to abandon what Aldo Abram describes as an adolescent culture, which responds to “a caudillo tradition that leads us to delegate responsibilities and expect everything of a candidate.” According to Abram, the current political scenario demonstrates maturity in the democratic system. The opposition is divided, even within the Cambiemos alliance, but it has a common diagnosis of the fundamental problems facing the country, which makes the possibility of real reform more viable and powerful.

There is consensus that Argentina needs a profound change, but not on the speed with which it should occur.

Juan José Llach, economist and sociologist, former Minister of Education of the Nation, does not hesitate to state that the next government will have to promote a shock of growth and finds in opposition candidates different postures in relation to the pace of implementation.

Within the Cambiemos alliance, Patricia Bullrich presents herself as the figure most determined to immediately apply a shock policy with measures that curb inflation, while Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is more gradualist, perhaps excessively so, in Llach’s opinion. At the opposite extreme, he puts Javier Milei, of the La Libertad Avanza Party: “His plan is an ultra-shock, as it will seek to dollarize the country, and that is something that Argentina is not prepared to assume. First, it is necessary to reduce spending and increase revenue.”

Since President Alberto Fernández announced a month ago that he would not seek re-election, his party, the Frente de Todos, has shown increasing uncertainty: without a candidate, without a plan and leading the country to the abyss, it is difficult to imagine that Kirchnerism stay in power after the next elections.

On August 13, the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory (PASO) elections will take place, a method by which each party’s final candidate is voted. A large electoral survey that serves the State to clarify the political scenario and the immediate future of the country.

“Argentina is suffering the birth pangs of a new course”, considers Aldo Abram, and with a similar realistic optimism, Martín Lagos believes that the more difficult 2024 is, the better the following years will be.

©2023 Aceprensa. Published with permission. Original in spanish: “Argentina plays fondo y piensa en octubre”