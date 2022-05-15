Argentina.- Few love stories look like the following, because, although many couples have been happily married for decades, adolescent love rarely prevails despite the decades, the distance and having other love relationships.

Precisely what happened before Silvia and Kikewho, according to The nation, they met in the town of Aristóbulo del ValleMisiones, in Argentina, when she was 14 and he was 19. At that time they spent pleasant moments between natural landscapes and good feelings.

Such was the affection of the then young girl, that every Sunday she attended church with her boyfriend to ask God that they would always be together, she confessed to the medium mentioned in the publication named “After a promise, she waited for him in vain all the Sundays in a bank and 40 years later he returned to his town to close his story”.

But his pleas to the creator were not enough to fulfill his wish, because at a certain moment Kike broke up with her, leaving her with a sentimental wound hard to heal She suffered so much that her relatives decided to take her to live in Leandro N. Alem, another town.

Two years have passed since the sentimental breakup, Silvia, then 16 years old, was still thinking about her ex, when surprisingly Kike came home as a surprise. They went to a square, where they sat on a bench to talk about everything and nothing.

He affirmed that they had slandered him, kissed him with love, promised to return the following Sunday to later talk to his parents and ask for her hand. He told her they would get married.

The man never came back, but she attended the square every Sunday to sit in the same place and wait for her eternal lover to return. An acquaintance told Silvia that the young man had broken his leg, which meant a little hope for the young woman. There was already an explanation for the absence.

“I waited for the eight months to pass, but he didn’t come either. Mom told me that I stopped waiting, that I wasn’t faithful to him, that he wouldn’t come back. I kept waiting for him anyway,” the protagonist of the story told La Nación, later adding what did you know, the man she was waiting for had married.

It was thus that the female ended up married to the father of her three children, while he also made a life on his own.

Life did not put them on the road, but she still had some memories of him, because she named a doll that they gave her after him, she even talked with it. The image of her beloved was so strong that one day she asked heaven to see him again. At that time she also decided to separate.

Everything changed drastically when they invited him to a meeting in Aristóbulo del Valle, the place where he grew up. In the celebration ran into kikea reunion that both enjoyed to such an extent that they made plans to see each other later.

After some visits and living together with their respective children, they ended up living together in the same town that their love story was born when they were just a few young people, 40 years ago.