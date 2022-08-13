The country also raised the basic interest rate, which is now at the highest nominal level in the world

Argentina recorded the highest inflation for July among Latin American countries. The index rose 7.4% in the month.

The country is going through a serious financial crisis. The population has lost purchasing power sharply in recent months and the Argentine peso had records of devaluation against the dollar during the 1st half of 2022.

In July, Argentine inflation surpassed Venezuela’s inflation, which was 5.3%, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatorya consultancy not linked to the government of Nicolás Maduro.

In the same period, Brazil was the only one in Latin America to experience deflation. The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) dropped 0.68% in July. This was the biggest monthly price reduction in history.

Despite Argentina’s inflation having surpassed Venezuela’s in the last month, the country’s price index is below 12 months. It reached 71%, while in Venezuela it is 139%.

Brazil ranks 6th on the list, behind Chile (13.1%), Paraguay (11.1%) and Colombia (10.2%).

G20 AND INTEREST

Argentina’s inflation reached 71% in the 12-month period. It is second only to Turkey (79.6%) in the group of richest countries. After them, Russia appears with 15.1%, in 3rd position. Brazil is in 5th place, with 10.1%.

To control inflation, Argentina raised the rate to 69.5% per year, surpassing Venezuela (57.37%). Brazil is in 10th position, with 13.75%.