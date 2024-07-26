Jilmar Tatto said that Milei “attacks” the majority of its population, especially the poorest

The PT Communication Secretary, deputy Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), stated that the Argentine population chose the “Their Bolsonaro” and now has suffered the consequences. “Milei is a president who attacks the majority of his population, especially the poorest”he wrote on his X profile (ex-Twitter) on Wednesday (24.Jul.2024).

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the President of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing) are Upcoming. The Argentine came to Brazil on July 7th to participate of the Cpac (Conference of Action and Conservative Policy), in Balneário Camboriú (SC), with Bolsonaro and his allies.

Here are Jilmar Tatto’s publications:

This is not the first time that a PT member has made a comparison between the former head of the Executive and the president of Argentina. On March 15 of this year, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared I loved Bolsonaro when I said that the two act “against the system”. In November 2023, declared that he was not obliged to like the president of any country, citing Argentina as an example.