The coach of the tricolor, Néstor Lorenzo, had an outstanding career as a professional player and now as a coach, taking the Colombian team to the Final of the 2024 Copa América and with 28 games without losingachieving the longest undefeated streak in its history.

The diary ofOlé sports team, arrived in Villa Celina, a town in the La Matanza district, in the province of Buenos Aires (Argentina), to speak with the mother of Néstor Lorenzo, his brother and some acquaintances.

‘The neighborhood is going for Colombia’

Everyone in the neighborhood knows Luisa: She is Néstor Lorenzo’s mother. Colombia’s qualification for the final has revolutionized Villa Celina. Everyone is waiting and waiting for what will happen on Sunday. However, the anxiety before the final does not change the routine that Luisa carries out every morning: She wrapped herself up, grabbed her burlap bag and, accompanied by Alberto (Néstor’s brother), began to walk down Martiniano Chilavert, Celina’s commercial avenue.

Luisa pointed out to Olé thatSome of the comments she received from neighbors happy about Colombia’s passage to the final were: “Luisa, what happiness”, “Great Néstor”, “How James Rodríguez plays, eh” and “Let’s go Colombia.” The mother, proud of her son, chatted with everyone on those blocks.

“The neighborhood is rooting for Colombia. All my family, friends and neighbors that I spoke to, want the best for Nestor. Argentina has already won the world championship, now it is Colombia’s turn, haha. It is Nestor’s time. In Italy 90 he finished second and now he wants to win the Cup. We have to support him.”said Luisa.

For his part, Lorenzo’s brother said: “I am calm and I trust him. My brother is going to make Colombia play the final to win. He is going to try to be the protagonist and play as an equal to Argentina. That is his style and it is the one I instill in him as well, “Yeah”.

🏆🇨🇴 “THE NEIGHBORHOOD IS GOING FOR COLOMBIA” Luisa, mother of Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team, spoke with Olé before the Copa América final 🙌 🗞 … 🎙️ @matiimancu pic.twitter.com/DvOfCySiVz — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) July 13, 2024

‘I was very excited about the team’

Instead of traveling to Lorenzo’s family decided to watch the Cup at home. However, they are in constant contact with Néstor: “After beating Uruguay, Néstor called me very excited. We talk every night and I give him advice for the matches. In fact, I’ll probably call him tonight before the final too,” says Luisa.

And Luisa has biColombia is in the final of this Cup thanks to the work of Néstor. “My son knew how to choose players. Many are in Europe but he always watches all the matches to be able to put together a good team. What’s more, Néstor’s son, my grandson, always helps him scout players.”

Friends of the Colombian national team coach have also been keeping an eye on the coach. Jorge and Pablo, in charge of the Riachuelo Club, spoke to Olé about their friend: “HAbout three months ago, we were having a barbecue with Nestor at the club. We talked about the Copa America and he told us that he was very excited about the team.”

Another of his friends, Leonardo assures that Lorenzo always stops by his business when he goes to his city: “When Néstor came I cried like a wretch. Nobody could stop me, ha. Every time he comes he hugs me and is very affectionate with me. And I am so touched that I don’t know how to thank you for so much affection.”

He also said: “One suffers because of the crossing between Colombia and Argentina. Néstor is a very well-liked boy here in the neighborhood.”

There is a divided mood in Villa Celina, where some people don’t know whether to support the Argentine national team or the team led by the man who grew up on the streets of that town.