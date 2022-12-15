Last Friday, when the Netherlands tied Argentina at the last minute of aggregate, Buenos Aires began to cloud over. The definition of the quarterfinals of the World Cup, which Argentina had in their pocket for almost the entire game, went to penalties while the first heat wave of an unprecedented World Cup summer turned into a storm. The drama was inevitable. “Forget for a while and believe”, asked the narrator of the game on national television. “There has to be a god to get us out of this.”

Less than an hour later, Buenos Aires came out to celebrate in the middle of a deluge. God was a goalkeeper who stopped two penalties and, as in every victory since the group stage, the locals threw themselves into the delusion of having won. “Guys, now we are excited again,” Buenos Aires sang that night in the middle of the storm, and he did it again this Tuesday after beating Croatia to get into the World Cup final. In the country that is king of soccer superstitions, of dreams kept under lock and key to make them come true, the anthem chosen for this World Cup is a challenge to tradition: “I want to win the third, I want to be world champion.”

The lyrics were invented by a catechist. Fernando Romero, a 30-year-old from Buenos Aires, is a teacher at a religious school, but above all he is a fan of Racing de Avellaneda. “Boys, bring wine, play the acadé”, sings the brava bar from The academy, one of the most important teams in the country, in the lyrics that Romero adapted for the national team.

The base comes from one of the most iconic songs of national 90s music. Released in 2003, Guys, tonight I’m getting drunk, was one of the last hits for La Mosca Tse-Tse, a band that defined its era. Second sister to others such as Los Fabulosos Cadillacs or Los Auténticos Decadentes, La Mosca mixed the influence of reggae and the punk that burst into Buenos Aires in the mid-nineties with the cumbia of the popular neighborhoods and the fanfare of the carnival murga.

Romero and his group of friends sang it in front of a television mobile during a playoff game and it climbed in less than a year. The players of her team adopted her in London after beating Italy in the final, last June. Messi admitted that he was his favorite in an interview before the World Cup. Argentines sing it in all the cities of the country, but also in the markets of Doha, in the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona or in the Sydney Opera House. La Mosca, who hasn’t recorded an album since 2008, got together to launch an official version that has found its way among its most watched videos on YouTube and competing against songs uploaded more than a decade ago.

Argentine fans have made a school adapting popular songs for the stands. The most famous may be “Brazil, tell me what it feels like”, sung about Bad Moon Rising of Creedence Clearwater Revival, which was the banner of the 2014 World Cup. But the local competition is fierce: from the give joy to my heart by Fito Páez, which the Boca Juniors fans turned into a hymn that Liverpool fans now also imitate, to “Otra vez en primera von a ver a papá”, which a small neighborhood team adapted from a song by Callejeros, old national rock glory. Impossiblethe song used by the fans of Club Atlético All Boys, has also broken borders: now it is sung by fans of Sevilla or Real Betis.

The anthem of this World Cup, the last one that Messi will play, heals his wounds: those of the three finals lost in a row in the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa América; and that of the comparison with Diego Maradona, a hero who until today was always more mouthy and visceral. The song equals them and continues with a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the Malvinas war, young people mostly outlaws who died on the islands by design of the military dictatorship.

“I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel”, the fans sang on December 3 on a train on line D of the Buenos Aires subway. Argentina had just beaten Australia in the round of 16 and the destination was the Obelisk. The driver asked please that people stop jumping. “We could go off the rails,” he said over the speakerphone as he braked in the middle of the tunnel. The fans doubled his bet and there he stood still for more than 10 minutes.

