The areas of central and northern Argentina continue to be under an intense heat wave, which extends for the second consecutive week, with temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius, thermal sensations above 40 degrees and power cuts that affect more than 100,000 homes .

The city of Buenos Aires, which broke historic records dating back to 1906 on March 2nd and 11th, with temperatures of 38 and 38.6 degrees, respectively, recorded this Monday (13th) a maximum of 36 and a thermal sensation of 39.2, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Added to this problem are the constant power outages. In the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) alone, consumption collapsed in the electricity system with a total of 101,627 homes affected, according to data from the Electricity Regulatory Entity (Enre).

The provinces of Santa Fe and Santiago del Estero continue to register the highest temperature in the central area of ​​the country, with 37 degrees, closely followed by Entre Ríos, with 36, and Córdoba, with 35 degrees.

In the north, temperatures are similar, and Formosa is the hottest province, followed by Salta, Chaco, Corrientes and Misiones, with temperatures ranging between 37 and 32 degrees.

In a statement, the SMN indicated that the heat wave that has been observed since February 28 is due to the presence of an atmospheric block and a constant mass of hot air coming from the north by a high pressure system in the South Atlantic Ocean, despite be late for this time of year.

“In the next few days, we expect the entry of humidity and the return of rains to several provinces of the country, which will approach more normal levels for the season, after the extreme heat”, added the SMN.

The forecast points to a high probability of rain for the central and northern areas of the country between Tuesday and Thursday, which promise to alleviate the high weather conditions for the rest of the week.