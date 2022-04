The Argentine government assured that the country will “very well” comply with the conditions of the first review of the financial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).| Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine government assured on Saturday (23) that the country will “very well” comply with the conditions of the first review of the financial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finance a debt of more than US$ 44 billion and that the director of this entity, Kristalina Georgieva, is “very confident” in this scenario. The optimism was expressed by Argentine government sources in Washington (USA) a day after the meeting between Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán and Georgieva to analyze the progress of the agreement.

The sources stressed that Georgieva has been a “key player” in reaching this agreement, as the IMF also “has a lot at stake” with this refinancing program. In addition, they highlighted the important role played by other officials, in this case the US government, such as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, held in Washington this week, opened space for numerous bilateral meetings between representatives of the Argentine and American governments, such as the one yesterday between Sullivan and the Secretary of Strategic Action of Argentina, Gustavo Beliz. Argentine government sources assured that Sullivan, a direct adviser to President Joe Biden, helped a lot in the geopolitical part of the agreement with the IMF and continues to be very relevant in the relationship between the two countries.