The entire paddock of the MotoGP he found himself faced with an unexpected problem, a few days before the start of the third weekend of the season, that of the Argentine Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo. L’cargo plane destined to deliver the materials of the various teams of the three classes, it is in fact broken and would be found stuck at Mombasa airport, Kenya, unable to continue his route to Argentina. And the distance to cover is not the simplest, which is why we can assume an arrival at the last minute for Thursday afternoon or, at the latest, for Friday morning.

According to the specialist journalist Simon Patterson, “there would be fourteen motorcycles affected (two MotoGP teams, three of Moto2 and two of Moto3), and only one of them damaged by a fall in the last race and therefore there is no huge damage to repair“. In any case, the priority of the teams will obviously be to assemble the bikes to go to the track, leaving as a secondary objective that of setting up the garage.