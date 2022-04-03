The last session of track activities at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit before tonight’s Grand Prix saw the splendid Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò. The Spanish pole-man, now also a great favorite for the race, set the best time managing to get ahead of the reigning world champion, the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo with the official Yamaha. Behind them was the Suzuki of Alex Rins and the first Ducati, driven once again by the very fast Jorge Martin, who will start on the grid this evening from second position.

The second Aprilia also shines, the one driven by Maverick Vinales, who set the fifth fastest time on the scoresheet, while Pecco Bagnaia is finally back on top of the top positions. The Ducati rider – one of the main favorites for the title at the start of the championship but capable of scoring only one point in the first two races – finished in sixth place. Finally, Oliveira and Binder close the top-10, with the two KTMs, ahead of Nakagami and Zarco. Lastly, Luca Marini was only 23rd, who will start from the front row on the grid tonight after the third fastest time in yesterday’s Q2.

MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, Warm Up results