First pole position in MotoGP for the Aprilia, who had already won a pole start in the premier class in 1999 in the then 500 class with the twin with Tetsuya Harada at Mugello and then in 2000 in Australia with Jeremy McWilliams. The Noale house in Argentina recorded the super performance of Aleix Espargarò. The Catalan driver beat a flying lap specialist like Jorge Martin by stopping the clock at 1’37 ″ 688.

Complete the first row Luca Marini, for the second time in his career capable of hitting a front row in MotoGP. In the second row we find the Honda of Pol Espargarò, fifth Maverick Vinales with the other Aprilia and sixth the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo, disturbed by Jack Miller in the first fast lap (the Australian risks a penalty) of the second run.

The Suzuki of Alex Rins and Joan Mir complete the top-10, then Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda). They close the list of the protagonists of the Q2 Jack Miller (Ducati), crashed in the first run and then an obstacle for El Diablo and Brad Binder’s KTM. Eliminated in Q1 Francesco Bagnaia and the two winners of the first two races of 2022 Enea Bastianini (World Championship leader) and Miguel Oliveira. Nothing to do for Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Andrea Dovizioso, who will have to come back. Below is the starting grid complete of the Argentine Grand Prix of the MotoGP class which will start tomorrow at 20:00 Italian time.

MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Aleix Espargaró 1: 37.688

Aprilia 2. Jorge Martin 1: 37.839

Ducati 3. Luke Marini 1: 38.119

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Pol Espargarò 1: 38.165

Honda 5. Maverick Vinales 1: 38.196

Aprilia 6. Fabio Quartararo 1: 38.281

Yamaha 3rd Row 7. Alex Rins 1: 38.455

Suzuki 8. Joan Mir 1: 38.516

Suzuki 9. Johann Zarco 1: 38.537

Ducati 4th Row 10. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 38.576

Honda 11. Jack Miller 1: 38.584

Ducati 12. Brad Binder 1: 38.932

KTM 5th Row 13. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 38.566

Ducati 14. Francis Bagnaia 1: 38.610

Ducati 15. Franco Morbidelli 1: 38.805

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 38.877

Ducati 17. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 31.870

Yamaha 18. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.938

Yamaha 7th Row 19. Alex Marquez 1: 39.095

Honda 20. Fabio Of Giannantonio 1: 39.126

Ducati 21. Raul Fernandez 1: 39.153

KTM 8th Row 22. Remy Gardner 1: 39.159

KTM 23. Darryn Binder 1: 39.380

Yamaha 24. Stefan Bradl 1: 39.487

Honda