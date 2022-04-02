First pole position in MotoGP for the Aprilia, who had already won a pole start in the premier class in 1999 in the then 500 class with the twin with Tetsuya Harada at Mugello and then in 2000 in Australia with Jeremy McWilliams. The Noale house in Argentina recorded the super performance of Aleix Espargarò. The Catalan driver beat a flying lap specialist like Jorge Martin by stopping the clock at 1’37 ″ 688.
Complete the first row Luca Marini, for the second time in his career capable of hitting a front row in MotoGP. In the second row we find the Honda of Pol Espargarò, fifth Maverick Vinales with the other Aprilia and sixth the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo, disturbed by Jack Miller in the first fast lap (the Australian risks a penalty) of the second run.
The Suzuki of Alex Rins and Joan Mir complete the top-10, then Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda). They close the list of the protagonists of the Q2 Jack Miller (Ducati), crashed in the first run and then an obstacle for El Diablo and Brad Binder’s KTM. Eliminated in Q1 Francesco Bagnaia and the two winners of the first two races of 2022 Enea Bastianini (World Championship leader) and Miguel Oliveira. Nothing to do for Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Andrea Dovizioso, who will have to come back. Below is the starting grid complete of the Argentine Grand Prix of the MotoGP class which will start tomorrow at 20:00 Italian time.
MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Aleix Espargaró 1: 37.688
Aprilia
|2. Jorge Martin 1: 37.839
Ducati
|3. Luke Marini 1: 38.119
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Pol Espargarò 1: 38.165
Honda
|5. Maverick Vinales 1: 38.196
Aprilia
|6. Fabio Quartararo 1: 38.281
Yamaha
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins 1: 38.455
Suzuki
|8. Joan Mir 1: 38.516
Suzuki
|9. Johann Zarco 1: 38.537
Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 38.576
Honda
|11. Jack Miller 1: 38.584
Ducati
|12. Brad Binder 1: 38.932
KTM
|5th Row
|13. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 38.566
Ducati
|14. Francis Bagnaia 1: 38.610
Ducati
|15. Franco Morbidelli 1: 38.805
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 38.877
Ducati
|17. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 31.870
Yamaha
|18. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.938
Yamaha
|7th Row
|19. Alex Marquez 1: 39.095
Honda
|20. Fabio Of Giannantonio 1: 39.126
Ducati
|21. Raul Fernandez 1: 39.153
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Remy Gardner 1: 39.159
KTM
|23. Darryn Binder 1: 39.380
Yamaha
|24. Stefan Bradl 1: 39.487
Honda
