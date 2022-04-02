The first free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix ended in Termas de Rio Hondo. The PL1s represented the first act, for the premier class, of a super-packed Saturday that will see the riders return to the track in a few hours to compete in PL2 and then qualifying. Surprisingly, the Japanese of the Honda LCR team stood out in the ranking of the times for the moment Takaaki Nakagamiwhich in this GP should not even have taken part given its alleged positivity to Covid, then later denied by a second tampon.
The Japanese placed his customer Honda ahead of the official Yamaha of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, the only Yamaha in the top-10 during this session. Behind the French, the pair of gods appears Espargarò brothers, with Pol in front of Aleix, while fifth is the best of the Italians: Marco Bezzecchi. The first 10 provisional positions are completed by the two Suzuki riders of Rins (6th) and Mir (10th), the two official KTMs of Oliveira (7th) and Binder (9th) and the other Aprilia driven by Maverick Vinales, eighth. Still out of the momentary direct qualification to Q2 Pecco Bagnaia, 12th, just behind the world leader Enea Bastianini.
Relive the PL1s of Termas de Rio Hondo through ours LIVE
MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, PL1 results
|
Pos.
|
Pilot
|
Motorcycle
|
Km / h
|
Times
|
Detachments
|
1
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|
Honda
|
335.3
|
01’39.0280
|
2
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
Yamaha
|
330.9
|
01’39.1550
|
0.127 / 0.127
|
3
|
Pol Espargaro
|
Honda
|
332.7
|
01’39.2230
|
0.195 / 0.068
|
4
|
Aleix Espargaro
|
Aprilia
|
336.2
|
01’39.2240
|
0.196 / 0.001
|
5
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|
Ducati
|
338.1
|
01’39.2300
|
0.202 / 0.006
|
6
|
Alex Rins
|
Suzuki
|
337.1
|
01’39.2740
|
0.246 / 0.044
|
7
|
Miguel Oliveira
|
KTM
|
329.2
|
01’39.3180
|
0.29 / 0.044
|
8
|
Maverick Viñales
|
Aprilia
|
336.2
|
01’39.3960
|
0.368 / 0.078
|
9
|
BradBinder
|
KTM
|
336.2
|
01’39.4250
|
0.397 / 0.029
|
10
|
Joan Mir
|
Suzuki
|
335.3
|
01’39.4270
|
0.399 / 0.002
|
11
|
Aeneas Bastianini
|
Ducati
|
336.2
|
01’39.5890
|
0.561 / 0.162
|
12
|
Francis Bagnaia
|
Ducati
|
334.4
|
01’39.6220
|
0.594 / 0.033
|
13
|
Remy Gardner
|
KTM
|
332.7
|
01’39.7040
|
0.676 / 0.082
|
14
|
Alex Marquez
|
Honda
|
334.4
|
01’39.7560
|
0.728 / 0.052
|
15
|
Johann Zarco
|
Ducati
|
336.2
|
01’39.8020
|
0.774 / 0.046
|
16
|
Luca Marini
|
Ducati
|
334.4
|
01’39.8300
|
0.802 / 0.028
|
17
|
Jack Miller
|
Ducati
|
335.3
|
01’39.8990
|
0.871 / 0.069
|
18
|
Franco Morbidelli
|
Yamaha
|
330
|
01’39.9600
|
0.932 / 0.061
|
19
|
Fabio By Giannantonio
|
Ducati
|
335.3
|
01’40.0040
|
0.976 / 0.044
|
20
|
Jorge Martin
|
Ducati
|
333.6
|
01’40.1820
|
1.154 / 0.178
|
21
|
Darryn Binder
|
Yamaha
|
333.6
|
01’40.2930
|
1.265 / 0.111
|
22
|
S.tefan Bradl
|
Honda
|
334.4
|
01’40.3460
|
1.318 / 0.053
|
23
|
Raul Fernandez
|
KTM
|
330
|
01’40.4740
|
1.446 / 0.128
|
24
|
Andrew Dovizioso
|
Yamaha
|
330.9
|
01’40.7210
|
1.693 / 0.247
