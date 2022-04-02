The first free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix ended in Termas de Rio Hondo. The PL1s represented the first act, for the premier class, of a super-packed Saturday that will see the riders return to the track in a few hours to compete in PL2 and then qualifying. Surprisingly, the Japanese of the Honda LCR team stood out in the ranking of the times for the moment Takaaki Nakagamiwhich in this GP should not even have taken part given its alleged positivity to Covid, then later denied by a second tampon.

The Japanese placed his customer Honda ahead of the official Yamaha of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, the only Yamaha in the top-10 during this session. Behind the French, the pair of gods appears Espargarò brothers, with Pol in front of Aleix, while fifth is the best of the Italians: Marco Bezzecchi. The first 10 provisional positions are completed by the two Suzuki riders of Rins (6th) and Mir (10th), the two official KTMs of Oliveira (7th) and Binder (9th) and the other Aprilia driven by Maverick Vinales, eighth. Still out of the momentary direct qualification to Q2 Pecco Bagnaia, 12th, just behind the world leader Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, PL1 results

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Km / h Times Detachments 1 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 335.3 01’39.0280 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 330.9 01’39.1550 0.127 / 0.127 3 Pol Espargaro Honda 332.7 01’39.2230 0.195 / 0.068 4 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 336.2 01’39.2240 0.196 / 0.001 5 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 338.1 01’39.2300 0.202 / 0.006 6 Alex Rins Suzuki 337.1 01’39.2740 0.246 / 0.044 7 Miguel Oliveira KTM 329.2 01’39.3180 0.29 / 0.044 8 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 336.2 01’39.3960 0.368 / 0.078 9 BradBinder KTM 336.2 01’39.4250 0.397 / 0.029 10 Joan Mir Suzuki 335.3 01’39.4270 0.399 / 0.002 11 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 336.2 01’39.5890 0.561 / 0.162 12 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 334.4 01’39.6220 0.594 / 0.033 13 Remy Gardner KTM 332.7 01’39.7040 0.676 / 0.082 14 Alex Marquez Honda 334.4 01’39.7560 0.728 / 0.052 15 Johann Zarco Ducati 336.2 01’39.8020 0.774 / 0.046 16 Luca Marini Ducati 334.4 01’39.8300 0.802 / 0.028 17 Jack Miller Ducati 335.3 01’39.8990 0.871 / 0.069 18 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 330 01’39.9600 0.932 / 0.061 19 Fabio By Giannantonio Ducati 335.3 01’40.0040 0.976 / 0.044 20 Jorge Martin Ducati 333.6 01’40.1820 1.154 / 0.178 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 333.6 01’40.2930 1.265 / 0.111 22 S.tefan Bradl Honda 334.4 01’40.3460 1.318 / 0.053 23 Raul Fernandez KTM 330 01’40.4740 1.446 / 0.128 24 Andrew Dovizioso Yamaha 330.9 01’40.7210 1.693 / 0.247