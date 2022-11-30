Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina goes for all or nothing: follow the minute by minute of the day in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Argentina - Poland

Argentina lost their first World Cup match.

Argentina lost their first World Cup game.

This Wednesday the round of 16 of groups C and D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be defined.

See also  Erick Gutiérrez interests several teams in Europe

This Wednesday, November 30, the places for the round of 16 of groups C and D will be disputed in Qatarso there will be four games and they will be played simultaneously by group as it is the last date of this phase.

Thus, the first two games of the day will be those of group D and will begin at 10:00 am (Colombian time). Tunisia will face defending champions France, while Australia will play Denmark.

(Also read: Qatar 2022 World Cup: first confirmed matches for the round of 16).

The points and positions in group D they are as follows:
​1. France (6 points)
2. Australia (3 points)
3. Denmark (1 point)
4. Tunisia (1 point)

As for group C, Argentina will play against Poland and Mexico against Saudi Arabia. Both duels will begin at 2:00 pm (Colombian time).

The points and positions of group C they are like this:
1. Poland (4 points)
2. Argentina (3 points)
3. Saudi Arabia (3 points)
4. Mexico (1 point)

See also  Not only the Church: Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art who seek glory in Juve

More news from the World Cup in Qatar 2022

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #follow #minute #minute #day #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How Venezuela managed to be the only country in the area that has armed drones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.