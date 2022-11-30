Argentina goes for all or nothing: follow the minute by minute of the day in the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Argentina lost their first World Cup match.
Argentina lost their first World Cup game.
This Wednesday the round of 16 of groups C and D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be defined.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 09:39 AM
This Wednesday, November 30, the places for the round of 16 of groups C and D will be disputed in Qatarso there will be four games and they will be played simultaneously by group as it is the last date of this phase.
Thus, the first two games of the day will be those of group D and will begin at 10:00 am (Colombian time). Tunisia will face defending champions France, while Australia will play Denmark.
(Also read: Qatar 2022 World Cup: first confirmed matches for the round of 16).
The points and positions in group D they are as follows:
1. France (6 points)
2. Australia (3 points)
3. Denmark (1 point)
4. Tunisia (1 point)
As for group C, Argentina will play against Poland and Mexico against Saudi Arabia. Both duels will begin at 2:00 pm (Colombian time).
The points and positions of group C they are like this:
1. Poland (4 points)
2. Argentina (3 points)
3. Saudi Arabia (3 points)
4. Mexico (1 point)
More news from the World Cup in Qatar 2022
November 30, 2022, 09:39 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentina #follow #minute #minute #day #World #Cup
Leave a Reply