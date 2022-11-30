Argentina goes for all or nothing: follow the minute by minute of the day in the World Cup

This Wednesday, November 30, the places for the round of 16 of groups C and D will be disputed in Qatarso there will be four games and they will be played simultaneously by group as it is the last date of this phase.

Thus, the first two games of the day will be those of group D and will begin at 10:00 am (Colombian time). Tunisia will face defending champions France, while Australia will play Denmark.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: first confirmed matches for the round of 16

The points and positions in group D they are as follows:

​1. France (6 points)

2. Australia (3 points)

3. Denmark (1 point)

4. Tunisia (1 point)

As for group C, Argentina will play against Poland and Mexico against Saudi Arabia. Both duels will begin at 2:00 pm (Colombian time).

The points and positions of group C they are like this:

1. Poland (4 points)

2. Argentina (3 points)

3. Saudi Arabia (3 points)

4. Mexico (1 point)

