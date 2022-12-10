Argentina goalkeeper Martinez criticized the refereeing in the World Cup match against the Netherlands

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has criticized the refereeing in the quarter-final match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against the national team of the Netherlands. His words lead TyC Sports.

The footballer did not like that the chief referee of the meeting, Antonio Mateu Laos, added ten minutes to the main time. “He wanted us to draw. The truth is that this is the worst referee by a margin at the World Cup, ”he said.

The main time of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands ended with the score 2:2. As part of the European team, Wauta Vegorsta scored a double, hitting the opponent’s goal in the 83rd and 11th added minutes of the second half. The Argentina national team turned out to be stronger in the penalty shootout – 4:3. Martinez parried the first two blows of the opponent.

Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals. The match will take place on December 13 and will start at 22:00 Moscow time.