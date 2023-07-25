A currency exchange house in Buenos Aires. Sarah Pabst (Bloomberg)

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund announced this Sunday that “they have agreed on the central objectives and parameters” of the review of a new payment plan for the next six months. The technical preliminary agreement must be ratified this week and closed before the next due date, Monday, July 31. The negotiation is delicate: three weeks before the primaries and less than three months before the general elections, the ruling Peronism needs to prevent a sharp rise in the dollar price from further ruthless with prices while inflation reaches 115.6% year-on-year. The IMF has its hand on the tap, and the Government has decided to outline another devaluation of the Argentine peso by sectors to limit access to foreign currency, increase the reserves of the Central Bank, and reach an agreement.

Argentina’s international reserves have plummeted in recent months, the drought has wreaked havoc on the expected income for this year, and the country ended up paying the last maturity of its debt with the Fund in yuan. Now, Argentina needs the agency’s permission to agree on its next payments and ensure the disbursements that will arrive until the end of the year while it elects its next president.

The signing of the agreement is in the final stretch. The body and the Government announced that “the core aspects of the technical work of the next review have been completed.” The agreement “seeks to consolidate fiscal order and strengthen reserves, recognizing the strong impact of the drought, the damage to exports and the country’s fiscal revenues,” according to a brief. Twitter thread posted on Sunday on behalf of the IMF.

Argentina has a dozen exchange rates that have become more expensive as of this Monday. The dollar has an official value of 280 pesos, a reference price that the Government makes more expensive with taxes depending on the sector of the economy that demands them. The “solidarity dollar”, for example, the price that governs the 200 dollars a month that Argentines can buy each month as “savings”, costs about 490 pesos as of Monday, 30 more than last week. According to the Government, some 900,000 people buy an average of 150 dollars every month. The price they access now will cost the same as what those who make purchases abroad pay.

The government’s measures also include a 25% tax on the importation of services, from which those related to health or education will be exempt; an extra tax of 7.5% on all imports of goods, which does not include medicines, fuels or supplies for the basic food basket; and a rise in the exchange rate for primary importers in the agricultural sector, which will go from 300 pesos to 340.

While Argentines tear their hair out trying to figure out how each of these devaluations will affect their wallets, the Government hopes that these measures will help it to enter 2,000 million dollars for its international reserves and an extra tax collection of 1.3 trillion pesos, which is equivalent to 0.8% of the Gross Domestic Product.

Thus, Argentina hopes to reach an agreement to pay the three debt maturities it has with the IMF until the end of the month, which add up to 2,600 million dollars, and receive the disbursements for the next semester to continue paying the debt of 44,000 million dollars contracted by the Government of Mauricio Macri in 2018.

Last month, the Government had already scratched the bottom of the pot and paid the international organization 1,000 million yuan from the currency exchange signed with China. It could do it again before this weekend and aggravate the negative account, but the Government trusts the pre-agreement. As announced by the Minister of Economy and Peronist presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, on Sunday, the IMF will make two disbursements between August and November that “will largely cover the obligations.” Details will be known before the end of the week, he assured.

The Argentine government has been negotiating changes in the fiscal and reserve accumulation goals agreed in 2022 with the IMF for weeks. In June, the Fund should have disbursed 4,000 million dollars, but it did not do so because Argentina failed to meet two of the three targets agreed for the first quarter of the year: reserve accumulation and the fiscal deficit target below 2%. Massa is now confident that his measures will remove the IMF, that “uncomfortable neighbor”, as he calls it, from the political agenda, at least for the remainder of the electoral campaign.

This Monday, the first reaction to the new exchange measures was on the street: the parallel dollar, which in the last two weeks broke the 500-peso mark, is being sold at 550 on the street. The markets have been more optimistic: Argentine sovereign bonds in dollars operated with increases of up to 2.6% this Monday and Argentine shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange -such as the state oil company YPF- rose up to 3%.

