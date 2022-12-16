Argentina-France? The world champion is a Russian… Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

The countdown has started for Argentina-Francethe 2022 World Cup final in Qatar: kick-off at 4pm on 18 December for the match that will designate the world champion team for the next 4 years (until World Cup 2026 which will be played in USA, Canada and Mexico). Who will triumph between Mbappe And Messi it is not known, but this World a winner already has it: Vitaly Zdorovetsky. In recent days, the whole planet has been talking about him, the man who managed to invade the field for the second time in his career in a soccer world championship. He who also inspired his then fiancée, Kinsey Wolanski in the 2019 Champions League final. But let’s go and reconstruct the whole story.

Vitaly, invasion in Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar

Vitaly Zdorovetsky scored during Netherlands-Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: the Russian YouTuber made a pitch invasion during the match (the second of this 2022 World Cup, after that of Mattia Ferri – the “Falcon” english – in Portugal-Uruguay with rainbow flag and Superman t-shirt with pro message Ukraine). Vitaly took to the pitch shirtless with the writing on his chest “Vitaly the goat”. Five security personnel intervened to take him off the field of the world match. For the Russian youtuber Zdorovetsky it was an author’s brace: he had already succeeded in the final of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.









Vitaly, Kinsey Wolanski and that invasion in the Champions League final

But Vitaly Zdorovetsky also rose to the fore in the football news in the final of Champions League 2019. In which case he was backstage supporting his then girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski who dribbled past the security managers like the best Messi and managed to invade the field in the match between Liverpool by Klopp against the Tottenham. Reds win with goals by Salah and the Milan fan Origins, but of that match many still remember Kinsey’s black bikini suit that advertised Vitaly’s pay channel. There Wolanski like Vitaly she was then the protagonist of a double in the world of sport. In fact, Kinsey managed to enter the slope in a special slalom of the ski world cup: in that case carrying a message for the late Kobe Bryant.





Subscribe to the newsletter

