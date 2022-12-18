Messi and Mbappé dispute more than a party

The two 10s, the stars of their teams, reach the grand final with very similar statistics. Both are the two top scorers in the World Cup with five goals. The Argentine is also the one who has given the most assists, 3, tied with several players, while the Frenchman follows him with two.

Between the two is the dispute for the Golden Boot of the World Cup and, presumably, also for the Golden Ball for the best player of the tournament. Messi took the 2014 title despite losing the final, and Mbappé did not have such an important role in France in 2018 to enter among the candidates. Today, the result of the match will tip the decision for one or the other.