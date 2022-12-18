Argentina France the live LIVE of the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Today, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 4 pm the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Argentina France will be staged. A match that will be followed all over the world and also by us at TPI who will tell you about it with a live text. Follow it with us!

The kick-off of Argentina France, Qatar 2022 World Cup final is almost there. Follow the match with us!

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France on live TV and live streaming? The match will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Sunday 18 December 2022. Extensive pre and post match expected. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Argentina France in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen the direct coverage of Argentina France, the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

ARGENTINA (4-4-2): E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

FRANCE (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Konaté, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembelé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.

Where is the final being played?

When (and where) is the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final being played? The last act of the World Cup will be staged today, Sunday 18 July 2022, at 4 pm (Italian time) at the Iconico stadium (Luisail). The two best teams of the competition will face each other: Argentina and France and the event will be followed all over the world. But we know better where the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played. The Lusail Iconic Stadium or Lusail National Stadium is, of course, located in Qatar.

Construction officially started on April 11, 2017, while the final design was presented in December 2018. The facility was opened on October 25, 2021. The design of the stadium, designed by the British firm Foster + Partners, supported by MANICA Architecture and KEO Consultants, envisages a semi-circular base surrounded by a moat and connected to the parking lots by six bridges. An outdoor pedestrian concourse extends from the water to a series of smaller neighboring buildings and a hotel located on the stadium’s perimeter, while the stadium’s internal structure is reminiscent of the ancient Arabian art of bowl weaving.