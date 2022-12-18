Argentina France, penalty kick for the Albiceleste. Messi | VIDEO

In the 22nd minute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, referee Szymon Marciniak whistled a penalty kick for a foul on Dembele’s Di Maria. The Juventus striker jumped the man and slipped into the area from the left. Then the (net) foul and the referee’s decision.

Messi showed up on the spot and beat Lloris with great coolness. 1-0 for Argentina.

TRANQUILIDADE AND FRIEZA, MESSI ABRE O PLACAR DE PÊNALTI pic.twitter.com/aUMqIC51cW — messi depre (@leomessidepre) December 18, 2022

