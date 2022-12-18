Argentina France, live penalties LIVE: shots in real time

The final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France will be decided on penalties. In fact, regulation and extra time ended with the result of 2-2: first the double advantage of Argentina signed by Messi (penalty kick in the 23rd minute) and Di Maria (withering counterattack in the 16th minute); then Mbappè’s brace in less than two minutes (penalty kick in the 80th minute and right-footed volley in the 82nd minute). At TPI we follow the penalty shoot-out live. Follow them with us!

THE LIVE SEQUENCE LIVE

Argentina is the 2022 World Champion. Albiceleste wins 4-2 on penalties against France (3-3, the result in regular time). The mistakes from the penalty spot by Coman and Tchouameni were decisive.

Penalty kicks:

Mbappé: goal

Messi: Goal

Coman: parried

Dybala: goal

Tchouameni: out

Paredes: goal

Kolo Muani: Goal

Montiel goal

Messi and Lloris go to the draw: the French will play first

Soon the referee draws with the captains to decree where (in which goal) to shoot and in what order.

The match report

Excellent start for Argentina who dominated the game starting very strong. After a few non-dangerous occasions, Di Maria’s lunge who enters the area from the left in the 22nd minute and is knocked down by Dembele in serious difficulty: an indisputable penalty. Messi appears on the spot and coolly displaces Lloris: 1-0 for the Albiceleste. In the 36th then Argentina’s lethal counterattack with Messi who starts his team from the midfield circle and Di Maria who firstly freezes the French goalkeeper: 2-0. France in doll and Deschamps at 41st runs for cover with the first two changes without however obtaining particular effects.

In the second half Argentina showed up on the pitch with the same attitude as in the first half with De Paul who in the 49th minute made the opponents tremble with a volley saved by Lloris. France instead mentally out of the game. At the 59th another chance for Alvarez who shoots at the near post, but saves the French goalkeeper on the ground. In the 60th minute Messi receives the ball in the area from Di Maria (great play), blocked. In the 71st minute France’s first ring with Mbappè kicking from the edge, the ball high over the crossbar.

In the 79th minute everything changed: Kolo Muani was knocked down in the area and the referee whistled for the penalty kick for France. A minute later Mpabbè shows up on the spot, beats the Argentine goalkeeper and reopens the game: 1-2. Not even the time to resume the match when France’s sensational equalizer arrives with Mbappè who, in the 82nd minute, triangulates on the edge of the area and with a right-footed volley beats the Argentine goalkeeper: 2-2. In the 93rd minute a possessed Mbappé kicked from the edge, the ball for a corner kick. In the 94th minute Rabiot kicks from inside the area, saves Martinez on the ground. In the 97th minute Argentina’s reaction with Messi kicking from the edge, Lloris deflects for a corner. On the 99th minute the referee whistles for the end of regulation time: it goes to extra time.

In extra time, Argentina, hit hard from a mental point of view, struggled and France pressed in search of the goal without however overreacting too much. At the 103rd Scaloni sends Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes onto the field to try to give him a jolt. Shock that arrives: in the 105th minute Messi lights up and serves Lautaro in the area, the Inter player is too slow to kick: blocked. Then Montiel’s shot from the edge and the ball deflected for a corner. A minute later another chance for Lautaro who kicks from inside the area, the ball just wide.

On the 107th Messi kicks from the edge, Lloris saves France. In the 109th minute Messi makes Argentina explode with joy with a shot from inside the small area that beats Lloris who replies but from inside the net. France reacts and in the 117th minute another twist arrives: hand ball by Montiel in the area and penalty for France. Mbappé still shows up on the spot and scores the 3-3 goal. At the 120th occasion for the French with Kolo Muani who nearly scored with a header. In the 123rd minute Kolo Muani fires with a sure shot from inside the area, but the Argentine goalkeeper clamorously saves him. On the reversal in front Lautaro Martinez head puts it just wide. A few moments later the referee blows the whistle: everything will be decided on penalties.

