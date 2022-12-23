Argentina-France must be replayed: petition across the Alps to repeat the World Cup final

There defeat on penalties in the World Cup final played in Qatar againstArgentina in France by many fans it was not digested at all. In particular, the transalpine critics and blues suppotersreferee Marciniak. L’Team he even gave him 2 on his report card: according to the well-known transalpine sports newspaper he used double standards on the occasion of the rigor granted to the seleccion for foul of Dembélé on Di Maria and on that denied for an intervention against Thuram.

It is then contested Messi’s 3-2 goal which, according to a strict application of the regulation, would have been canceled because some members of the Argentine bench had entered the field to cheer, before the ball crossed the line.

And the MesOpinions site has even launched a petition to have the game replayed. Almost 200,000 signatures have been collected so far. Possibility of replaying Argentina-France? Less than none.

