World champion Messi’s Argentina: beat France by a super Mbappè

Argentina world champion for the third time in its history (36 years after the triumph of Mexico ’86), France on their knees: the reigning champions lose after an incredible game: 3-3 after 120 minutes and then penalties decide in one of the most beautiful world finals in football history.

The report cards of Affaritaliani.it of the final of the World Cup in Qatar

Argentina-France, world scorecards. Promoted and rejected

Voted 10 for eighty minutes he is the conductor of an Argentina without weaknesses, the man who keeps the whole team going with classy plays and great footballing knowledge. At one point Mbappè comes on, but La Pulce never turns off the light: great shot from outside at the end of regulation time, assists Lautaro and the goal to make it 3-2. Then he scored again in the penalty lottery. The World curse is dispelled in what could be the last game of his career in a World Cup: mission accomplished, Leo joins Diego in the legend.

Emiliano Martinez vote 9 clears the goal of the possible 4-3 with a foot save on Kolo Muane in the 120th minute. He saved Coman’s penalty and hypnotized Tchouameni (who kicked out). Best goalkeeper of the World Cup with full merit.

Di Maria vote 9 When he aims the man is impregnable: a nightmare for the French defenders. He takes the penalty that unlocks the game and scores the 2-0 goal on the counterattack. Fidejo is the protagonist of another star final after that of the 2021 America’s Cup. When he comes out, the Albiceleste seems to obscure for a moment. But luckily for Argentina there is a certain Messi to keep the World Cup dream alive…

Mbappe vote 9 Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, eighty minutes of extra time. Non-paying spectator of the final. Then they give him a penalty that he doesn’t even get and everything changes: he scores, doubles with an author’s goal (born from a great ball recovery by Coman on Messi) and the unstoppable Mbappè is back. When La Pulce returns to his chair and it seems over, Montiel gives the Frenchman another trip from the penalty spot: a penalty that weighs tons, he kicks it as if it were a summer friendly, displacing Emiliano Martinez. He also scores in the penalty lottery, but that’s not enough: this is Messi’s night, he alone has the bitter consolation of being the top scorer of the World Cup (8 goals and a hat-trick in the final), having demonstrated his football immensity even on the day of defeat .

Upamecano vote 7.5 Two saves on Lautaro Martinez in one minute that are worth two goals

Enzo Fernandez vote 7.5 Best young player in the World Cup: a little Gattuso, a little De Rossi. He runs and starts again, sets up and goes without the ball. A warrior in the heart of the Argentine midfield who puts a long time under the French one (where a Rabiot – vote 6 – perhaps less brilliant than in other matches of this World Cup, but the Juventus player fights like a lion).

De Paul vote 6.5 like Enzo Fernadez he goes all out, giving quantity and quality to Argentina’s service. It drops after 70 minutes and Argentina’s midfield suffers

Montiel vote 6 in the ranking of the most naive and serious penalties, he wins by right: on 3-2 for Argentina with the game in the safe he spreads his elbow and sends Mbappè to the penalty spot. But he makes up for it by scoring the penalty that gives Argentina a third World Cup triumph.

Kolo Muani vote 6 Lights and shadows. Enter for an ‘innocent’ Giroud (vote 5.5: badly assisted by the team up to that moment) and manages to give liveliness to the maneuver: he has the merit of winning the penalty of 2-1 which reopens the match and serves the ball to Mbappè at 2-2. But then, only in front of Emiliano Martinez in the 120th minute, he kicks the ball of life with a sure shot, but the Argentine goalkeeper chokes the scream of the goal in his throat. He scores France’s fourth penalty. It is not enough.

Lautaro Martinez vote 5 enter for a Julian Alvarez generous (score 6) and conceded two goals that are worth a World Cup dream, but Toro doesn’t take advantage of them. On the third (trio of assists by Messi) Lloris opposes, but the rebuttal launches Leo to take another final step in the legend. At 3-3 he has two more chances to score the winning goal, but the ball just doesn’t want to enter

Tchouameni vote 5 In clear difficulty in the middle of the field, he was suffocated for a long time in the grip of the Argentines. He recovers, at least, when France returns to the game, but lives a world final overall not up to his value. And then that missed penalty that erases France’s dreams of glory…

Griezmann vote 4.5: off and never dangerous (better Command vote 6- who takes his place in the middle of the second half, even if the penalty is missed at the end)

Otamendi vote 4.5 He extends Kolo Muani by giving away the penalty that revives France when the match seems to settle on 2-0 in the ninety minutes. He and Pezzella again forget Kolo Muane in the 120th minute (what a cross from Mbappé), but the Frenchman doesn’t head it by a few centimeters

Dembélé vote 4.5 Like Otamendi, the foul he commits against Di Maria on the 1-0 penalty (scored by Messi) is immensely naïve.

