Argentina France, Mbappè’s goal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final | VIDEO

Sensational in Qatar. France reopened in two minutes and drew the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina with a double from Mbappè: first goal from a penalty kick; then the right footed volley after a triangulation on the edge of the area. Here is the video of 2-2:

Mbappe levels it up for France. What a finish!!#ARG 2-2 #BETWEEN pic.twitter.com/FxDb6xNGCk — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) December 18, 2022

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France on live TV and live streaming? The match will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Sunday 18 December 2022. Extensive pre and post match expected. We also remind you that all 64 World Championship races fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Argentina France in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.