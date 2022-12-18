“The Les Bleus made us dream”. It is the first laconic tweet with which Emmanuel Macron comments on the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar lost by France on penalties to Argentina. The French president watched the match at the Doha stadium, as he did at the semi-final against Morocco.

“Congratulations to France for reaching the World Cup final again. You played an excellent tournament and you can be proud of the result,” wrote the president of the ECB on Twitter. Christine Lagardewho then “congratulated Argentina on winning the title”.