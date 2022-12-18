Emmanuel Macron takes the field to try to console Kylian Mbappé and his team-mates, after France were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. The French president, who attended the final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, embraces the number 10 of the ‘Bleus’, author of a memorable hat-trick, inconsolable, like his teammates, in tears for the defeat on penalties after a game that the French media define “heroic”.

Read also