Argentina France, Messi’s goal (3-2) in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final | VIDEO

In the 109th minute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi makes Argentina explode with joy. La Pulce triangulates on the edge of the area with his teammates, Lautaro Martinez gets to shoot, Lloris rejects but Messi arrives who kicks and scores the 3-2 goal against Mbappé’s France capable of recovering the game at the end of the second half. Video:

