Argentina-France to repeat? Referee Marciniak on Messi’s world goal

In France a petition has been launched to repeat Argentina-France: the transalpine insurrection against the outcome of the World Cup final of the Qatar and against the work ofreferee is ridden by the media (l’Equipè gave 2 on its report card to its performance in the match which saw the Select Of Messi prevail over the blues of Mbappe). But it is precisely the match director, whose performance on the pitch has been appreciated overall outside the French borders, who takes the floor and answers. Marciniak spoke of the “pitch invasion” at the moment when Messi was scoring the goal to make it 3-2: “How would this situation affect the game? And what was the impact of the players getting up and jumping on the pitch? Here they are looking for a foothold at any cost and this is not a serious attitude. The truth is that there are serious newspapers and others that are looking for scandal at any cost. Many French referees have written to me congratulating me on my refereeing.” .

Argentina-France to repeat the World Cup final? Referee Marciniak: “Irregular Messi goal? Like Mbappé…”

L’referee Marciniak then he takes the French off guard, showing his cell phone with an unedited image of Argentina-France: “The French didn’t mention the photo showing seven players on the pitch when Kylian Mbappe he scored. Should I disallow that goal too? The same happened on the last occasion of the match, that of the save Emiliano Martinez up Randal Kolo Muani… Mbappe? A true sportsman. At the end of it all he came to hug me. It was a beautiful and unexpected gesture. He was very sorry: I told him: ‘You are an exceptional player, you already won a World Cup 4 years ago and you will see that you will win others'”.



