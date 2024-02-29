Former Argentine president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) was charged this Thursday for a scandal related to the contracting of insurance by public organizations during his government.

The federal prosecutor Ramiro González charged former President Fernández and the former head of Nación Seguros Alberto Pagliano, following a criminal complaint by lawyer Silvina Martínez who accused them of the crimes of violation of the duties of a public official and abuse of authority and misappropriation of public funds.

The complaint asks that the alleged irregularities be investigated regarding the decree signed by Fernández in December 2021 by which he ordered that all public organizations must contract insurance with Nación Seguros, from the state-owned Banco Nación, in which friends of the former president as intermediaries charging millionaire commissions.

(Developing).

EFE