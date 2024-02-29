You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernández.
The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernández.
A complaint asks that alleged irregularities be investigated regarding a decree he signed.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Former Argentine president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) was charged this Thursday for a scandal related to the contracting of insurance by public organizations during his government.
The federal prosecutor Ramiro González charged former President Fernández and the former head of Nación Seguros Alberto Pagliano, following a criminal complaint by lawyer Silvina Martínez who accused them of the crimes of violation of the duties of a public official and abuse of authority and misappropriation of public funds.
The complaint asks that the alleged irregularities be investigated regarding the decree signed by Fernández in December 2021 by which he ordered that all public organizations must contract insurance with Nación Seguros, from the state-owned Banco Nación, in which friends of the former president as intermediaries charging millionaire commissions.
(Developing).
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Argentina #president #Fernández #charged #insurance #contracting #scandal
Leave a Reply