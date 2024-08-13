The lawyer Susana Carreira, who represents former Argentine President Alberto Fernández in the case for alleged gender violencefollowing the complaint filed against him by his last ex-partner, Fabiola Yáñez, considered this Tuesday that the statement made by the actress and journalist in Madrid is “not valid.”

The former first lady was summoned on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. local time in Madrid (1:00 p.m. GMT), the city where she has lived with her two-year-old son Francisco since last December, when the Peronist politician’s term ended (2019-2023), to testify by videoconference before the Argentine courts.

Before the media stationed at the Comodoro Py courts in Buenos Aires, where he went to participate in the hearing, Carreira expressed his displeasure at not having been able to participate in Yáñez’s new statement and present questions for the defense of his client, the former president.

Mariana Gallego, lawyer for former Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez, before her client's statement at the Argentine consulate in Madrid. Photo:EFE

“(Today’s statement) is not valid for me. I had a resolution, which is not appealable under the Code. With a mere written document, which I do not understand, he changed it; he revoked the resolution he had given and the reasons for this change are to not re-victimize the victim,” declared the lawyer.

Carreira defended “not re-victimizing the victim, whether woman, man or child,” but argued that if Yáñez “can present a televised statement lasting many hours in the way she did, exposing it publicly and before the whole society, the situation does not re-victimize her as much.”

With this statement, The lawyer referred both to the interview given in Madrid on August 10 to the Infobae portal, expanding on the details of the complaint filed on August 6 with the Argentine justice system, and to the documentary ‘Fabiola, la verdad’, directed by a Spanish filmmaker and financed by Yáñez herself, about her relationship with the former president.

“So why don’t they allow the questions of this defense so that my client can exercise his constitutional right,” Carreira questioned.

The lawyer had requested to participate virtually in the hearing, but the court denied it because it was “a gender issue” and told her that she had to attend in person or participate with a list of questions, which it considered “super correct” to avoid possible harm to the declarant.

Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez. Photo:AFP

However, He reported that he was not allowed to hand out the list of questions or to have them asked by other people.

“One person has the right to file a complaint, the other person has the right to defend themselves,” concluded the lawyer, who stated: “I believe what my client says.”

What is the complaint against Fernández about?

Yáñez, 43, decided to file a complaint against Fernández on August 6 after the Argentine justice system, as part of an investigation into alleged influence peddling by the former president, found conversations and images on the cell phone of one of Fernández’s secretary that indicated the possible commission of the crime of “minor injuries in the context of gender violence” to the ex-partner of the 65-year-old Peronist politician.

Following the complaint, Federal Judge Julián Ercolini banned Fernández from leaving Argentina and ordered him not to approach or contact Yáñez in any way, who said he was suffering “psychological terrorism” from Fernández.

In a document submitted on Monday, Yáñez requested that the case be classified as an alleged crime of “serious” and not “minor” injuries, “aggravated by the relationship and by having been committed in a context of gender violence under abuse of power and authority, in real competition with coercive threats.”