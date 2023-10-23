Monday, October 23, 2023
Argentina | For the second round of the presidential elections, the finance minister and the right-wing populist challenging the ruling parties

October 23, 2023
Sergio Massa and Javier Milei advanced to the second round of the elections on November 19.

Argentina the country’s finance minister is going to the second round of the presidential election Sergio Massa and a right-wing populist challenging the ruling parties Javier Milei.

When almost all of the votes in the first round organized on Sunday had been counted, Massa was getting about 36.7 percent and Milei about 30 percent of the votes, according to the country’s election board of calculation.

The second round of the elections is scheduled for November 19.

