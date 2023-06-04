An Argentine football supporter died on Saturday after falling from a stand at Estadio Monumental in the capital Buenos Aires. River Plate and Defensa y Justicia were playing a league match there at the time. The duel was immediately stopped.

Less than 25 minutes into the match, panic broke out in one of the stands behind the goal: fans there were shocked after a man fell from the top tier into their box. The fall of about 16 meters was fatal to the supporter. When the referee realized what was going on, he immediately stopped the game.

It is not yet entirely clear what exactly happened. Argentinian media report that the supporter would have fallen. But according to an official statement from River Plate, a man “jumped” from the Sivori Alta stand into the deep end. The local sports newspaper Olé reports that it concerns 53-year-old Pablo Serrano, a member of the club. His daughter was also in the stadium during the match, albeit in a different section.

According to River Plate, the grandstand where Serrano was standing was 90 percent occupied at the time of the tragic incident. According to the club, there was no "violent situation" before the incident and "the stadium was completely evacuated within 30 minutes".

River Plate supporters and players at the moment the game is abandoned. ©AFP



But for many fans in the immense stadium it was not immediately clear what was going on. “We didn’t understand it,” says a supporter who was in another section. ,,The stadium speaker initially only announced that the match was temporarily stopped. ‘Stay in your places’ was all we were told,” testifies another fan.

However, the message was not heard by everyone and due to the limited signal on mobile phones, thousands of fans were left in despair. Only when the match was finally abandoned did the more than 82,000 fans realize what had happened and left the stadium in shock and sadness. Some enraged fans – reportedly friends and acquaintances of the victim – attacked journalists who reported the tragic incident outside the stadium. That shows images on social media.



Local authorities have now closed the stand in question for 24 hours so that forensic police and other investigative units can collect evidence to determine exactly what happened. Video images will also be studied.

Police, fire brigade and forensic investigators at the scene where the victim fell. A tent shields the body. ©AFP



Renovation

The stadium of River Plate, better known as ‘El Monumental’ is currently undergoing renovation. The stadium from 1937 has been modernized several times, including for the World Cup in 1978. Because the club’s matches are always sold out, the home base of the Argentinian selection is expanded from 72,000 to 84,000 spectators. This makes ‘El Monumental’ the largest stadium in South America.

An interesting detail is that the stand from which the fan fell had not yet been renovated. That standing grandstand still needs to be converted into a grandstand with seats. There are fences at the bottom of the stand in question to prevent fans from falling into the deep end, but at every match dozens of supporters sit on the same fences to encourage their team, with all the risks that entails. It is not known whether this also applied to the deceased supporter.

Every match, dozens of fans sit on the fences to prevent a fall from the stands. ©AFP



Follow-up

The Argentine Football Association sent condolences to the relatives of the deceased fan via a message on Twitter. It is not known where and when the match will be played. It is also not yet known whether there will be an audience at the resumption. The other matches of the nineteenth round of the Argentine league were kicked off despite the incident.

Estadio Monumental has three rings and matches are normally completely sold out. ©AFP

