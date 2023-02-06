Argentina | Five rugby players were sentenced to life imprisonment for aggravated murder

A total of eight young men were accused in Argentina of beating an 18-year-old man to death in January 2020. Five of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, three to 15 years in prison.

in Argentina A court in Dolores sentenced five rugby players to life in prison for aggravated murder. In addition, it sentenced three other rugby players to 15 years in prison as secondary participants in the murder.

The judges were unanimous in their decision. Argentinian newspapers, among others, report on the matter Clarín and The Nation.

Prosecutors and the victim’s parents had called for life sentences for all eight rugby players, who are now between 21 and 23 years old.

The crime that shocked Argentina took place in January 2020. The players of the Club Náutico Arsenal Zárate team abused an 18-year-old Fernando Báez Sosan crowd to death outside the nightclub in Villa Gesell, known as a beach resort. The act was preceded by an argument between two groups inside the nightclub, from which the doormen ordered the brawlers out.

Fernando Báez Sosa’s death sparked protests across Argentina. Case also started a conversation about the role of racism in the background of social violence.

Witnesses said the rugby players shouted: “Kill that filthy black!” Báez Sosa was not of African descent, but in Argentina people whose skin is slightly darker than the native population can also be called black (negro in Spanish).

The fact that rugby has traditionally been seen as a sport for the wealthy upper class probably also contributed to the social discussion and anger.

“People saw Fernando as their son and brother. Society no longer tolerates violence and arrogance. Fernando was hugged like a symbol of peace,” the judge David Mancinelli for an Argentinian For the Infobae web magazine.

One of the condemned fainted in court after hearing about his life sentence, reports La Nación. At the end of the treatment, he was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. Another of the condemned cried.

There was mostly no sympathy for the condemned from the general public. About 400 people gathered to listen to the verdict at the place of death of Fernando Báez Sosa in Villa Gaselli, Infobae reports. According to the newspaper, the verdict received applause from the crowd, but also raised some objections because three convicts avoided life imprisonment.

The trial was shown live on YouTube, and the broadcast already has hundreds of thousands of views.

The Argentine authorities were also prepared for unrest, which is why a large police operation was organized near the trial.