La Albiceleste recovered the level that led them to have aspirations, they were much better than their rival and won 2-0 with goals from Alexis MacAllister and Julián Álvarez. In the first half, Wojciech Szczesny blocked Lionel Messi’s penalty. Now, the South Americans will play against Australia for being first in the group; the Poles, survived due to other people’s results and will collide with France in the round of 16.

Argentina left behind the ghosts after the loss in the debut with Saudi Arabia and qualified for the final phase after winning with authority 2-0 over Poland. With goals from Alexis MacAllister and Julián Álvarez, the Latin Americans won group C at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During the first half, Argentina was clearly the dominator of the game. Those led by Lionel Scaloni recovered the essence that had made them candidates for the title in the previous one and combined possession of the ball, mobility, defensive solidity and scoring chances.

The main impediment to finding the goal was the goalkeeper from Poland, Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish defensive system, full of tall players, invited the Albiceleste to make frontal or predictable crosses.

However, the South Americans chose to accumulate passes looking for a good opportunity, but they always ran into the figure of the imposing Polish goalkeeper. Szczesny blocked a point-blank shot from Messi at the start of the game.

Alexis MacAllister scored his first goal with the Argentina shirt in official games. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Then, at 27, Álvarez hit a cross from the right, but it was blocked by Kamil Glik. That sequence ended with a left-footed shot from Marcos Acuña that went wide. Five later, Ángel di María sought to surprise with an Olympic corner kick that Szczesny swiped. Later, he also prevailed against Álvarez in a one-on-one.

The strong point of this segment was at 36 when, through VAR, the referee called Szczesny’s foul on Messi and charged a penalty. However, the goalkeeper again enlarged his figure and stopped the shot from the Argentine star.

In addition, Argentina unlocked the fast process. After getting out of the middle, the South Americans accumulated 16 passes and, without Poland touching the ball, Alexis MacAllister made it 1-0 with a volley after a cross from Molina.

In the following minutes, the Albiceleste increased their level even more and erased their rival from the field, who could not generate any scoring situation.

Poland is also celebrating: despite the defeat, they qualified for the round of 16 and will face France. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

At 60, Szczesny continued the resistance and prevented MacAllister’s second goal. However, nothing could be done at 67, when Enzo Fernández changed his rhythm after a good collective move, he assisted Álvarez, who turned in the area and hit a bomb that entered the top of the goal.

The remaining time was an accumulation of passes between the Argentine players, who could not make the third due to running into Szczesny and inaccuracies at the time of definition.

Finally it was a 2-0 that allows the current champion of America to be the first in group C, avoid the French key and face Australia next Saturday. For its part, Poland had to wait for the end of Saudi Arabia – Mexico, but it also sealed its ticket to the round of 16, something that had not happened since 1986.