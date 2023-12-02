Argentina is finalizing preparations for Javier Milei’s inauguration as president on the 10th, according to diplomat Jorge Faurie, who is part of the coordination group for the transition of mandate. The ceremony will formally begin when Milei takes the oath before Congress, in Buenos Aires, at 11am (same time in Brasília) on inauguration Sunday, and then meets with the outgoing president, Alberto Fernandez, who will present him with the sash and the presidential baton.

As Faurie told reporters outside the hotel where the president-elect is staying and where he has been working, vice-president-elect Victoria Villarruel will also be sworn into Congress. After receiving the attributes of the position, Milei will give a speech to parliamentarians, but what the libertarian politician wants to emphasize is that he will also deliver a message “to the nation” on a stage with a microphone and in front of an audience in front of Congress.

From there, Milei will drive to Casa Rosada, the headquarters of the Executive Branch, with an escort, but plans to get off at Praça de Mayo, in front, and walk to the building. At the government headquarters, Milei will greet the foreign delegations.

Faurie said that the presence of the King of Spain, the presidents of Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, El Salvador, Honduras and the Prime Minister of Hungary had been confirmed. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not confirmed whether he will attend the ceremony because he is traveling (in Dubai, for COP28) and will return at the weekend. Former US President Donald Trump was invited, but has not confirmed whether he will attend because he will be traveling through Eastern Europe during the period, the diplomat added.

On the afternoon of December 10, Milei’s cabinet ministers are expected to take office. Next, the Tedeum will be held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires, where there will be an inter-religious service, with messages from Catholic, Jewish, Muslim and Protestant representatives, who will pray for the future of Argentina. In the evening, there will be a special performance at Teatro Colón, in Buenos Aires.