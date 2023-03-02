The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, launched this Wednesday, in his opening speech of the parliamentary year and amid shouts and insults from the opposition and applause from the ruling party, harsh criticism of the Judiciary, which, he assured, “has not had public confidence for a long time.”

“Unfortunately, the Judiciary has not had public confidence for a long time. It does not work effectively and it does not show itself with the required independence vis-à-vis factual and political powers. Examples abound,” said the president, sitting on the platform of the Chamber of Deputies next to the vice president, Cristina Fernández.

Before numerous authorities, including two judges of the Supreme Court -against which the Government promoted a request for impeachment-, The president criticized sentences that favor the opposition and alluded to the sentence for corruption received in December by the vice president: “They did it after simulating a trial in which the minimum forms of due process were not taken care of and accusations that bordered on legal absurdity were formulated, seeking only their political disqualification.”

For the president, this sentence -6 years in prison and prohibition from holding public office, which is not yet final- is “the corollary” reached after the “blunder” of a series of “jurisprudential interpretations” that since 2015 , when Cristina Fernández’s presidential term ended, “they have been repeating themselves” and contradict the “most elementary principles” of criminal law.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, gave his speech together with the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

In his almost two-hour speech, the president denounced the formation of a structure that “operates in a coordinated manner in which members of the Judiciary, the media, and opposition politicians are involved.”

“On several occasions this action was supported by the intelligence and security services in clear violation of the prohibitions established by law,” he said.

In one of the most tense moments, with legislators screaming, Fernández blurted out: “It is an honor that you insult me, Deputy Iglesias”, directed at parliamentarian Fernando Iglesias, of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party, which is part of the opposition coalition Together for the Change, the same to which former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) belongs.

The courts still have time to restore the rule of law

“Unfortunately, the actions of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation led us to present a request for impeachment before the Chamber of Deputies, which will decide whether to accuse them before the Senate,” he recalled.

and explained whatand “there is no attack or onslaught against Justice”, but it is requested that the performance of the magistrates that make up the Supreme Court be reviewed “with all the guarantees and in the corresponding instances”. “I do not intend to disqualify the Judiciary in its entirety for the conduct of some of its members. I know the honesty of many magistrates and judicial officials,” he said.

The head of state led the traditional presidential speech at the opening ceremony of the 141st regular session of Congress at the Legislative Palace in Buenos Aires, in this case, the last of his current mandate, in which he gave an account of the state of the Nation and the projects planned for the coming months.

Congress of Argentina during Alberto Fernández’s speech.

Criticism of the media

The president also denounced the existence of a “systematic disinformation action” by the media nationals during his three years in office, accusing them of “lying shamelessly” about their policies.

“We have endured a systematic action of disinformation of the policies that were carried out by the national government. This kind of information fence was very difficult to avoid given the levels of concentration that exist in our media system,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that many of these media outlets “express economic and political interests that oppose the government,” adding that they “hide or misrepresent” information from their readers, listeners, or viewers.

“I have the peace of mind to make this observation knowing that, during my government, no one has been censored, silenced or punished for their opinions (…). The problem is that we have seen the misrepresentation of reality intentionally and, what it is worse, we have seen lies with total impudence,” lamented the president.

Fernández has not clarified if he will be a candidate for re-election.

The Government maintains a tense relationship with the Clarín group, the largest media conglomerate in Argentina, especially after a senior official participated in a meeting with judges, prosecutors, former officials and businessmen in Lago Escondido, in Argentine Patagonia, which is being investigated by Justice.

Next October, Argentina will hold general elections for which some opposition politicians, including the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, have confirmed their candidacy or their intentions to run; however, the ruling party has not yet clarified whether the president or vice president will do so.

Several representatives of the Argentine opposition criticized the country’s president on Wednesday, stating that his speech is full of “cynicism” and “insults to the institutions.”

EFE