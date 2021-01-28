Argentina stepped back During the past year three points in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of the NGO Transparency International.

Further, dropped 12 places remaining in position 78 out of 179 countries, the latter being the most corrupt.

The setback occurred during the first year of the administration of President Alberto Fernández.

v 1.5 Corruption perception index In points. Tap to explore the data Source: TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL

Infographic: Clarion

In this international survey, Argentina 2020 obtained 42 points out of 100, with 100 for the most transparent countries, Transparency International reported.

In 2019, the last year of Mauricio Macri’s government, he had obtained 45 points out of 100 in the framework of a growing trend.

Regarding the ranking of positions, Argentina remained in the position in 2020 78 out of 179 countries, the latter being the most corrupt.

In 2019, Argentina was better, ranked 66, closer to the top positions that are the most transparent countries.

During the four years of the Macri government, Argentina had improved its position from 32 – which was left in the last year of Cristina Kirchner’s administration – to 45 points out of 100.

This index is taken into account by private investments and the World Bank and the IMF when recommending lending or investing money in Argentina.

The Corruption Perception Index It is a work of the prestigious NGO Transparency International based in Berlin and the Argentine Delia Ferreira Rubio presides.

Citizen Power It is the Argentine Chapter of Transparency International and the one in charge of presenting the results in Argentina.

The executive director of Citizen Power, Pablo Secchi, recalled that “it is an index perception of corruption ”. Corruption is clandestine and therefore cannot be measured.

“It does not indicate that one country is more corrupt than another, but that specialists in the matter, investors, and specific actors, give Your opinion on the state of corruption in the countries, ”Secchi added.

Regarding Argentina’s result, Secchi said that “although you see a little backlash in this measurement, during the last years an important advance in the ranking had been seen ”.

The 2020 challenge for Argentina “was to be as transparent as possible in purchasing and contracting to alleviate the pandemic”.

“Regrettably that goal has not been achieved, and we have observed that the pandemic was used to skip important control steps including in purchases and contracts that were not related to the pandemic ”, he added.

Last April, the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, fired 14 officials for a purchase of 534 million noodles and rice with surcharges and a legal case was opened against the prosecutor Sergio Rodríguez.

Secchi stressed that “our maxim is that emergency purchases require emergency control mechanisms. Unfortunately this is not happening ”.

Until last October, the Government did 85 percent of direct hires, no tender, and more than half focused on only eight companies.

The executive director of Citizen Power said that “the 2021 goal will continue to be related to the pandemic, but also focusing on the purchase and distribution of vaccines”.

It depends on the measures that the government takes in the future, it will depend whether this pullback is temporary or a downward trend.

The member of the General Audit Office of the Nation, Jesús Rodríguez, also asked to audit emergency purchases.

Another issue that influenced, Secchi highlighted, “in the perception of Argentina is related to the attempts to generate modifications in both the justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

He alluded to the government’s Judicial Reform project and the attempts of Vice President Cristina Kirchner to displace the interim attorney general, Eduardo Casal, among other measures against Justice.

“These movements are not usually seen as positive among those consulted in this type of work, generating uncertainty about the independence of the judiciary and the rules of the gameSecchi finished.

The published report reveals that worldwide corruption “is undermining health systems and contributing to democratic decline in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic ”.

What other factors did these international businessmen, officials or academics take into account to give their opinion?

As Secchi said, the Government annulled by decree the obligation to make public tenders to buy medicines and other supplies against the coronavirus and allowed direct purchases.

In addition, the Anti-Corruption Office directed by the member of “Legitimate Justice” Félix Cros he retired as plaintiff in a corruption case K.

Experts consider that also the greatest interventionism of the State in the economy, which implies more regulations and more “tolls” to be paid to officials.

The Vicentín case, surely, also worsened the international image of the Frente de Todos government.

At the judicial level, the Court upheld convictions such as that of former Vice President Amado Boudou.

But last year the investigating judges, in general, slowed down the march of the causes of the pandemic or fear of pressure from the K.

While Kirchnerism requested pardons or amnesties for Boudou and others convicted or prosecuted in corruption cases.

In 2015, the last year of the administration of former president Cristina Kirchner, Argentina took a postponement in this index.

Argentina was in the position 107 of 168 in that ranking where the last positions correspond to the countries with the most corruption in the public sector.

Coat only 32 points out of 100 possible (those closest to 100 are the countries perceived as most transparent) in this survey.

The surveys and reports used to prepare the 2020 report were conducted with members of the Bertelsmann Foundation Transformation Index, Economist Intelligence Unit Country Ratings, Global Insight Country Risk Ratings, and IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.

Members of the PRS International Country Risk Guide, Varieties of Democracy Project, World Economic Forum EOS and World Justice Project Rule of Law Index were also consulted.

Look also



Look also

