The incident occurred on Sunday, July 14 it took place in Buenos AiresArgentina, when a fan of the Argentine national team lost his life after falling from a sign at the Obelisk, during the celebrations prior to the final of the America Cup 2024 between Argentina and Colombia.

🇦🇷 | TRAGEDY IN BUENOS AIRES An Argentine fan died after falling from a sign at the Obelisco, during the celebrations prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia. pic.twitter.com/vAqEojms1D — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 15, 2024

The 29-year-old, whose identity has not been revealed, was at the intersection of the avenue Currents and Roque Saenz Pena (North Diagonal). He decided to climb the vertical gardens that form the initials of Buenos Aires, located near the iconic Obelisk, to hang an Argentine flag.

Preliminary information provided by local authorities indicates that the accident occurred when the man, dressed in a green jacket, grey trousers and white sneakers, decided to climb the vertical gardens that form the initials of Buenos Aires, located near the iconic monument. Despite repeated calls by megaphone from security agents to come down and avoid putting his life at risk, the individual ignored the warnings.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man, while swinging on the structure that formed the letter A of Buenos Aires, He lost his balance and fell from a considerable heightwhich caused his instant death.

Thousands of people gathered around the Obelisk of Buenos Aires. Photo:EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Share

Despite the rapid intervention of the fire brigade and the Buenos Aires Police, who were present at the scene and warned the man about the dangers of his act, they could not avoid the accident. The young man’s body was declared dead at the scene, preventing any attempt at medical assistance.

The Copa America 2024 It has been one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year in Argentina, a country that has enthusiastically welcomed every game of its national team. The final between Argentina and Colombia It promised to be an exciting showdown that attracted thousands of fans to the streets of Buenos Aires, especially in emblematic areas such as the Obelisk and its surroundings.

Incidents during the 2022 World Cup celebrations in Argentina

Death of a fan:

A 24-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of a parking lot while celebrating Argentina’s victory. According to reports, the young man was jumping on the roof when a plate broke, causing him to fall and subsequently die from a serious head injury.

Child in a coma:

A five-year-old boy was left in a coma after a piece of marble broke off a monument in Plaza San Martín during the celebrations. The child suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Specialized Interzonal Hospital for Mothers and Children, where he was admitted to intensive care.

Incidents at the parade:

The celebration parade with the players had to be interrupted and the players airlifted out by helicopter due to the massive crowd blocking the bus’s progress. One fan tried to jump from a bridge onto the open-top bus, nearly causing a serious accident. The estimated five million people in the streets made it impossible for the bus to reach the Obelisk, the central venue for the celebration.

