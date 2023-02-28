Argentina fan celebrates The Best awards to the rhythm of hype

The Argentine fans were awarded as the best of the year at FIFA’s The Best awards, an award they collected Carlos Pascual, “the Tula“, who has accompanied the albiceleste with his inseparable hype since the 1974 World Cup in Germany.

The echo of the drums that they sounded during the World Cup matches resounded in Paris, where the gala was held, by the hand of “el Tula”, who sounded it. “We are winning all the awards,” said the 82-year-old fan veteran, who received the award after the coach, Lionel Scaloni, and goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez.



Lionel Messi is nominated for the best player. “The satisfaction that Argentina gave me is priceless. I was there the three times we were champions. But now we have the best in the world Messi, the best coach Scaloni and ‘Dibu’. It’s exciting,” he added.

Argentina, partying again

Before beating his drum, he sent a greeting “to all the fans in the world, the passion of the world is impressive, that of the Argentines too.”

“I come to represent the thousands of fans that we cheered on in Qatar and the millions that were celebrating in the world. Argentina was a bit sad and the team brought immense joy to the people,” he said.

The Argentine fans prevailed over the Japanese, due to their attitude of cleaning the stands at the end of each game and the attitude of Saudi Abdulla Alsulmi, who for 55 days crossed the desert of his country to watch the matches of his team in Qatar.

EFE

