In less than two months, a founding law expires, 26,093 to promote biofuels in Argentina, which was approved by large parliamentary majorities and promoted by President Néstor Kirchner, who at that time his Chief of Staff was the current President Alberto Fernández.

Biofuels and associated State policies have in many parts of the world their main objective in caring for the environment. The European Greens were its main promoters. Additionally, in Argentina it adds value to grains, which are very competitive in producing and very unskilled in adding links to the chain based on weak macroeconomics and erratic policies.

It is important to remember that this Law aims to contribute to:

– The greenhouse gas reduction, causes of global atmospheric warming and climate change

– Reduce negative externalities on health from the use of mineral fuels

– Industrialize agricultural production at source, adding local value, promoting innovation and technology throughout the entire biofuel value chain, boosting the demand for sustainable jobs

– Encourage regional economies and the establishment of SMEs.

– Substitute imports of mineral fuels, which in many cases improves the currency balance.

– Deconcentrate the liquid fuel market, which is oligopolistic, almost monopolistic – an imperfection that threatens consumers.

With different biological materials, energy products such as biodiesel can be produced from soybean oil, or ethanol by fermenting corn or sugar cane. With other biological products biogas is generated. From that law and after some changes, diesel must contain 10% biodiesel and gasoline 12% ethanol, equal parts from corn and sugar cane.

In soybeans, only 18% is oil that can be converted into biodiesel, the rest is flour, a protein concentrate used in balanced meals together with corn. Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soybean oil and flour. The global demand for oil that competes with the cheaper palm oil is less than that of flour or whole grain, strongly driven by the Chinese giant, and by many and varied markets, with Vietnam being the main one for flour, and India for oil. If all the oil were to go to the world market, the price would drop, affecting us, transforming part of this oil into biodiesel improves the competitiveness of the entire chain.

In Argentina for corn ethanol only 3% of the total harvested is used, being the third exporter of grain, we export more than 60% produced, while the first, the United States, only exports 17% and Brazil little more than 30%, they transform the rest into ethanol, meats and a thousand other products that are obtained from this wonderful grain.

These processes have generated value chains and coupled products such as glycerol, a by-product of biodiesel, where Argentina has leadership for pharmacopoeia quality. Gel alcohol is glycerin plus ethanol. In the production of ethanol, the CO2 used in soft drinks is released, which previously came from hydrocarbons, and burlanda, a very good food for the production of beef.

In recent years the provinces interested in the production of biofuels developed a comprehensive project in accordance with the productive and environmental needss. It was not discussed, but the Senate of the Nation approved almost unanimously an extension to the current one until the end of 2024, while a new one in substance is being studied.

In Deputies, in the last session of ordinary 2020, at the last moment no vote was taken against the formal promise of the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, that he would enter extraordinary sessions, not only did it not happen but now appears a mysterious blueprint of Minister Kulfas that would destroy everything that has been advanced in these years.

What is known about this project written in such a way that it only benefits the big oil companies, removes the State from regulation and would be a death certificate for SMEs and companies already established. All at the opposite of how the rest of the energy market works. The foundation is fallacious, thus reaching conclusions that are wrong. For example, bios are accused of influencing fuel increases when, from the start of the legal mandate to December 2020, the increase in gasoline at the refinery exceeded by 28% the increase in the price of bioethanol established by the Ministry of Energy. They are also blamed for the increase in food, when we hardly consume soybean oil, we prefer sunflower, and the amount of corn used is negligible as we said.

As one of the greatest Argentine experts, pillar of biofuels and promoter of the current law, Claudio Molina says and I share in every word: “I consider that it would be a very important historical error if Argentina does not consolidate its biofuel policy, extending the validity of Law 26,093 first, and then sanctioning a modern and new law for them, preventing the construction of a new oligopoly with them. It is unavoidable that the world gradually abandons oil and in our country, the pressures of a small group of economic agents – who have a very high power to influence public policies – do not yield to extend the useful life of their assets beyond what that the environment and the health of Argentines advise it ”.

The question is who wins with this project and my answer is that it is not the productive system, the Live Cow, it is not the environment, it is not the thousands of employees by this chain, only a few with great power to influence some public policies , clearly attentive to the fulfillment of the Argentine environmental goals foreseen by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.