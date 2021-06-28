Argentina has extended until July 9 the restrictions measures to try to stop the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for covid-19. As a result, the country’s borders remain closed to tourists.

The government lowered the limit of Argentines or residents who can enter the country daily: from 1,500/1,800 to 600.

The country is concerned about the Delta variant, first detected in India. “We project that the Delta variant will prevail in Europe until the end of August and will definitely arrive in our country”, Santiago Cafiero, head of the Argentine government’s cabinet, told radio CNN.

The number of new daily cases increased in Argentina from mid-April. The country accumulates, according to the meter Worldometer, 4,405,247 cases of covid-19 and 92,568 deaths from the disease.

President Alberto Fernández participated this Sunday (June 27, 2021) in a ceremony in honor of those killed by covid-19 in Argentina.

“This is a ceremony of gathering and reflection in honor of the people who died of covid-19, of this pandemic that devastates humanity”, he said.

“On behalf of the entire Argentine society, I want to say that our gratitude to all health workers is infinite. They are making a great effort during the pandemic; they work non-stop to save lives“, he spoke. Fernández also thanked “all essential workers and every person who works to bring and administer vaccines”.

Argentina managed, according to the Our World in Data, 19.5 million doses of anti-covid immunizers. Just over 34% of Argentines have already received at least one dose and 8.59% are fully vaccinated.

